Neeraj Chopra creates history again; becomes 1st Indian to attain World No.1 rank in men's javelin throw

The Golden Boy of India's athletics Neeraj Chopra created history on Monday by becoming the first Indian to attain the world's number 1 ranking in men's javelin throw. The Olympic champion displaced World Champion Anderson Peters from the top spot to earn a new career high.

Neeraj Chopra's rise to the top of the world ranking comes on the back of a brilliant start to the 2023 season, which saw him win the Diamond League Event in Doha with a exceptional throw of 88.63 metres.

Top 5 in Men's javelin throw:

1. Neeraj Chopra (IND) - 1455 points

2. Anderson Peters (GRN) - 1433 points

3. Jakub Vadlejch (CZE) - 1416 points

4. Julian Weber (GER) - 1385 points

5. Arshad Nadeem (PAK) - 1306 points

Neeraj Chopra won the hearts of millions of Indians worldwide after becoming only the second athlete in the history of the nation to win an Olympic gold medal in 2021. Prior to his heroics in Tokyo, the javelin superstar had won gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.

The 2022 season saw Neeraj Chopra flourish in the field of javelin throw. He bagged his first ever World Championship medal by taking home silver in Eugene. Due to an injury the Olympic hero could not participate in the Commonwealth Games. However, he returned to the track to register a win at the Diamond League and became the first Indian to do so.

Neeraj Chopra will next be seen in action at the Fanny Blankers-Koen Games at Hengelo, Netherlands. He will also participate in the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland on June 13 as he gears up for the Asian Games 2023 and the Paris Olympics 2024.