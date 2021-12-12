  • Facebook
    It's Barcelona vs Real Madrid! But this time for signing Penarol striker Agustin Alvarez

    Barcelona and Real Madrid are set to clash once again. But this time, the El Clasico would be for signing Penarol striker Agustin Alvarez.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Barcelona, First Published Dec 12, 2021, 10:38 PM IST
    The El Clasico between fierce rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid on the field is done and dusted for the year. However, it is set to continue off the field, especially in the coming year. It would mainly be for Penarol striker Agustin Alvarez, who happens to be an Uruguayan football and is looking to make a name for himself in Europe.

    The 20-year-old made his senior debut for Penarol last year and has been sensational. This year, he has scored 23 goals in 40 matches across competitions. Overall, he has 33 goals to his name in 69 games. For Uruguay, he has played four games, scoring a goal. He has won the Uruguayan Primera División with Penarol this year, besides being the top scorer in Copa Sudamericana 2021.

    As per AS, Madrid has been keeping an eye on him shortly following his international debut. The lad has already been tipped as the next Edinson Cavani. He would cost above €20 million and might be willing to leave South America to make a career in Europe. However, Madrid is not alone in the race.

    According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona is already planning on making a deal worth around €12 million. It will be a considerable risk for Barcelona, considering that it is under severe financial debt. Also, with no prior experience in Europe, it would be a gamble for the Catalan. Nonetheless, others feel that these talents could give the club success.

    Notably, the likes of Pedri and Ronald Araujo, who came in from Spanish second-tier and Uruguay, respectively, have been performing great for the Blaugranas now. With youngsters getting settled into the Barcelona set-up soon, the club is looking to scout more talents from South America, while many such names have been linked of late.

    Moreover, Matias Arezo of River Plate de Montevideo has also been on the Catalan's radar, along with Julian Alvarez of the Argentine River Plate. Julian happens to be on the top of the list, while Madrid, too, is eyeing similar names. Furthermore, youngsters from Juventus, Inter, AC Milan, Fiorentina and Bayer Leverkusen are also linked.

    Last Updated Dec 12, 2021, 10:38 PM IST
