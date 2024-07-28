'It means a lot': Manu Bhaker thanks PM Modi for his blessings, Govt for support after Paris Olympics bronze

Manu Bhaker became the first Indian woman shooter to claim an Olympic medal by securing a bronze in the 10m air pistol event at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Sunday.

Manu Bhaker, the Indian shooting sensation, expressed her heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government for their unwavering support following her historic bronze medal win at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Sunday. Bhaker's accomplishment marks India's first medal at these Games and the first-ever Olympic medal won by an Indian woman shooter.

In response to PM Modi’s congratulatory tweet, Bhaker wrote, "Thank you Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji for your blessings. I would like to thank the government for all the support and encouragement. It means a lot."

PM Modi had earlier tweeted, "A historic medal! Well done, @realmanubhaker, for winning India’s FIRST medal at #ParisOlympics2024! Congrats for the Bronze. This success is even more special as she becomes the 1st woman to win a medal in shooting for India. An incredible achievement! #Cheer4Bharat."

Bhaker also extended her gratitude to President Droupadi Murmu for her encouraging words. "Thank you Hon’ble @rashtrapatibhvn ma’am for the words of encouragement and appreciation. I will continue to work hard and bring more laurels for our country," she said.

President Murmu had posted on X, "Heartiest congratulations to Manu Bhaker for opening India’s medal tally with her bronze medal in the 10-metre air pistol shooting event at the Paris Olympics. She is the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal in a shooting competition. India is proud of Manu Bhaker. Her feat is going to inspire many sportspersons, especially women. I wish she scales greater heights of accomplishment in the future."

On Sunday, Bhaker secured the bronze in the 10m air pistol event, marking a significant achievement in her career and ending a 12-year medal drought for India in Olympic shooting. This triumph follows a period of disappointment for Bhaker, who had left the Tokyo Olympics in tears after her pistol malfunctioned during qualification.

Reflecting on her journey, Bhaker said, "After Tokyo, I was very disappointed and it took me a very long time to overcome that. Frankly speaking, I really can't explain how good I am feeling today."

She attributed her success to the teachings of the Bhagwat Gita, stating, "In Bhagwat Gita, Krishna says to Arjuna that 'you focus on your karma and not on the outcome of the karma'. Only that was running in my head."

The 22-year-old shooter from Jhajjar, Haryana, fought hard to clinch the bronze with a score of 221.7. Korea’s Kim Yeji took the silver with a total of 241.3, while her compatriot Jin Ye Oh won the gold with a Games record of 243.2.

"I was fighting with all the energy I have. Really grateful that I could win the bronze. I read Bhagwat Gita and always tried to do what I am supposed to do, left everything else to god. We can't fight destiny," added Bhaker, who is also the world champion in the 25m pistol event.

Rifle shooters Ramita Jindal and Arjun Babuta further boosted the Indian contingent's morale by securing final spots in the 10m air rifle women's and men's events, respectively, keeping India in the hunt for more medals.

The scene in Paris was a stark contrast to the Tokyo Olympics three years ago, where only Saurabh Chaudhary made it to the final among the 15 Indian shooters, only to fade into oblivion in the ensuing years.

Bhaker’s bronze medal win is a testament to her resilience and determination, inspiring countless sportspersons across the country, especially women. As she continues to aim for greater heights, the nation stands proud of her remarkable achievement at the Paris Olympics 2024.

