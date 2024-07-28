Manu Bhaker reveals finding inspiration in Bhagavad Gita after historic bronze at Paris Olympics 2024 (WATCH)

In a momentous achievement, Manu Bhaker became the first Indian woman shooter to claim an Olympic medal by securing a bronze in the 10m air pistol event at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Sunday.

In a momentous achievement, Manu Bhaker became the first Indian woman shooter to claim an Olympic medal by securing a bronze in the 10m air pistol event at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Sunday. This victory not only marked the beginning of India's medal tally at the Paris Games but also ended a 12-year wait for a shooting medal since the London 2012 Olympics.

Bhaker, hailing from Jhajjar, Haryana, delivered a resilient performance to score 221.7, earning her a place on the podium. The gold and silver medals were clinched by Korea's Jin Ye Oh and Kim Yeji with scores of 243.2 and 241.3 respectively.

India last won shooting medals at the Olympics during the 2012 London edition, where Vijay Kumar secured a silver in the rapid-fire pistol event and Gagan Narang earned a bronze in the 10m air rifle event. Currently, Narang serves as the chef de mission for the Paris contingent.

Competing in her second Olympics, Bhaker had faced disappointment in Tokyo, where her campaign ended prematurely due to a malfunctioning pistol. Reflecting on her journey since then, Bhaker expressed how deeply her faith and the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita influenced her comeback.

"After Tokyo, I was very disappointed. It took me a long time to get over that. So really grateful that I could win bronze, maybe (it will be) better next time. I feel great. This medal was long due for India. It feels surreal," Bhaker shared with a wide smile.

"India deserves many more medals. As many as possible. The feeling is really surreal, it takes a lot of effort," she added.

Bhaker credited the Bhagavad Gita for providing her with strength and resilience during her challenging times. "I read a lot of Bhagwat Gita, and tried to do just what I am supposed to do and left everything else to God. We can't fight destiny, you can't control the outcome. You can only keep trying and keep giving your best," Bhaker said when asked how she coped with the disappointment in Tokyo.

About the biggest win of her magnificent career, the nine-time World Cup medallist added, "I really can't explain how good I am feeling. I was fighting with all the energy the I have."

She qualified for the final with a score of 580, clearly indicating her determination to secure a podium finish this time.

"As soon as the qualification was over, I didn't know how things were going to be. We have worked very hard. We will do as much as we can. It is a very good feeling. Thank you so much for sticking by me (to all the friends, relatives and well-wishers!). It is for them that I am standing here strong. Every single time, I am putting so much effort and you all made my life so easy. I would like to thank my coach Jaspal sir, my sponsors OGQ and my coaches," she said.

This remarkable achievement by Bhaker not only highlights her personal journey of overcoming adversity but also reignites the hopes and aspirations of Indian shooters on the global stage. As Bhaker stood on the podium, her bronze medal gleaming, it was clear that her journey was about more than just the medal; it was a testament to her unwavering determination, spiritual faith, and the relentless pursuit of excellence.

