Manu Bhaker praising Khelo India, TOPS in front of PM Modi resurfaces after Paris Olympics bronze (WATCH)

Manu Bhaker became the first Indian woman shooter to claim an Olympic medal by securing a bronze in the 10m air pistol event at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Sunday.

An old video of Manu Bhaker praising the Khelo India initiative and the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) during an interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resurfaced and gone viral, following her historic achievement at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Sunday. Bhaker, who has become the first Indian woman shooter to win an Olympic medal, clinched the bronze in the 10m air pistol event, marking a significant milestone in Indian sports.

The 22-year-old shooter from Jhajjar, Haryana, demonstrated resilience and determination, securing the bronze with a score of 221.7. Korea's Kim Yeji claimed the silver with a total of 241.3, while her compatriot Jin Ye Oh bagged the gold with a Games record of 243.2.

Bhaker's triumph not only opened India's medal account at the Paris Games but also ended a 12-year wait for a shooting medal at the Olympics. The last shooting medals for India were won at the 2012 London Olympics, where rapid-fire pistol shooter Vijay Kumar and 10m air rifle marksman Gagan Narang, who is currently the chef de mission of the Paris contingent, secured silver and bronze, respectively.

In the resurfaced video, Bhaker is seen expressing her gratitude for the Khelo India and TOPS initiatives, stating how these programs have significantly contributed to her success and that of many other Indian athletes. The video has garnered widespread attention on social media, with many lauding Bhaker's dedication and the positive impact of the Khelo India and TOPS initiatives on Indian sports.

Meanwhile, reflecting on her journey following her feat at Paris Olympics, Bhaker shared, "After Tokyo, I was very disappointed, and it took me a very long time to overcome that. Frankly speaking, I really can't explain how good I am feeling today."

Her Tokyo campaign had ended in heartbreak when her pistol malfunctioned during the qualification round of the same event.

"I read a lot of Bhagwat Gita, and tried to do just what I am supposed to do and left everything else to God. We can't fight destiny, you can't control the outcome. You can only keep trying and keep giving your best," Bhaker said when asked how she coped with the disappointment in Tokyo.

As Bhaker celebrates her historic win, the nation rejoices in her success and the promise of a brighter future for Indian sports.

