ISSF World Cup: Rajyavardhan Rathore's son Manavaditya helps India clinch bronze

India took part in the 2022 ISSF World Cup in Peru. Thanks to Rajyavardhan Rathore's son Manavaditya's brilliance, it finished with the bronze medal.

The 2022 ISSF World Cup for the shotgun was held in Peru recently. As India participated in the same, it won the bronze medal following a shootout against Brazil. Manavaditya Rathore's brilliance played a pivotal role in winning, the son of former Indian shooting Olympian Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.

In the event, Rathore scored 70/75, along with Shapath Bharadwaj, scoring 64/75 and Kynan Chenai (71/75), while Team India scored a total of 205. The primary encounter against Brazil ended 5-5, leading to the shootout. In the meantime, Rathore earned a world ranking of 36, making him the highest-placed Indian in the ISSF List of World Ranking 2022 for the Open Category.

ALSO READ: ISSF World Cup 2022: Saurabh Chaudhary bags gold in 10m air pistol

Following the win, Manavaditya took to his social media handles to share his joy of winning the bronze. "ISSF World Cup Peru: Bronze 🥉 My first senior World Cup Medal. I would like to thank everyone who has been a part of this journey & believed in me. I entered the Bronze Medal Match with a qualification score of 70/75. Post which the three of us @kynanchenai @smokeshot_139 & I shot a strong final to clinch the Bronze Medal 🥉🇮🇳 Onwards & Upwards 🦾🇮🇳", he captioned an image.

He shared a couple of images of his bronze medal and captioned it, "Thank you, everyone, for all your kind wishes and support for me and my team 🇮🇳 Will keep working hard to win many more medals for my country 🦾🇮🇳."