ISSF World Cup 2022: Saurabh Chaudhary bags gold in 10m air pistol

India has bagged the first gold of the ISSF World Cup 2022 in Cairo. Saurabh Chaudhary has won the same in the 10m air pistol event, as India has opened its account in the tournament this year with its first medal. He shot 16, while the second-placed Michael Schwald of Germany shot six to bag the silver medal.

Artem Chernousov of Russia claimed the bronze medal, while he had to compete without his national flag, removed due to Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The 19-year-old Chaudhary is an Asian Games and World Championship gold medalist, as he has 14 golds, six silvers and three bronze in his career to date. He had finished third in the qualifiers, with 584 points and made it to the main round by finishing in the top eight in the playoffs stage. ALSO READ: Shooter Konica Layak suicide: Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra startled, offers help with mental wellness