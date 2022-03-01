  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISSF World Cup 2022: Saurabh Chaudhary bags gold in 10m air pistol

    First Published Mar 1, 2022, 5:03 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Saurabh Chaudhary has won gold in the 2022 ISSF World Cup 10m air pistol event. He shot 16 compared to the second-placed Michael Schwald's six.

    India has bagged the first gold of the ISSF World Cup 2022 in Cairo. Saurabh Chaudhary has won the same in the 10m air pistol event, as India has opened its account in the tournament this year with its first medal. He shot 16, while the second-placed Michael Schwald of Germany shot six to bag the silver medal.

    Artem Chernousov of Russia claimed the bronze medal, while he had to compete without his national flag, removed due to Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The 19-year-old Chaudhary is an Asian Games and World Championship gold medalist, as he has 14 golds, six silvers and three bronze in his career to date. He had finished third in the qualifiers, with 584 points and made it to the main round by finishing in the top eight in the playoffs stage.

    ALSO READ: Shooter Konica Layak suicide: Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra startled, offers help with mental wellness

    Chaudhary topped in the final relay stage, scoring 38, as he entered the medal round that was contested by four, where he again topped with a score of 42.5. In the meantime, Esha Singh, Shri Nivetha and Ruchita Vinerkar are the ones who would be representing the nation in the women's class of the same event.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Should Man United draw inspiration from Liverpool? Rio Ferdinand comments-ayh

    Should Man United draw inspiration from Liverpool? Rio Ferdinand comments

    Gymnastic Federation of India GFI clarifies on Dipa Karmakar 'suspended' status by International Gymnastics Federation FiG-ayh

    Gymnastic Federation clarifies on Dipa Karmakar's 'suspended' status

    Football War on Ukraine Which Russian teams are affected by FIFA UEFA suspension

    War on Ukraine: Which Russian teams are affected by FIFA, UEFA suspension?

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE: Has Ronda Rousey forgiven the fans for turning on her in her first run?-ayh

    WWE: Has Ronda Rousey forgiven the fans for turning on her in her first run?

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Mayank Agarwal to lead Punjab Kings, PBKS-ayh

    IPL 2022: Mayank Agarwal to lead Punjab Kings

    Recent Stories

    Sundeep Kishan shaken by Indian students SOS call from Ukraine drb

    Sundeep Kishan 'shaken' by Indian students' SOS call from Ukraine

    Should Man United draw inspiration from Liverpool? Rio Ferdinand comments-ayh

    Should Man United draw inspiration from Liverpool? Rio Ferdinand comments

    Russia Ukraine war Indian student s death in Kharkiv sparks nationwide outrage gcw

    Ukraine war: Indian student's death in Kharkiv sparks nationwide outrage

    Russia-Ukraine war: Political leaders condole death of Indian student in Kharkiv-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: 'Awful tragedy', political leaders condole death of Indian student in Kharkiv

    Bachchhan Paandey to Radhe Shyam RRR Jalsa things to watch this March drb

    Bachchhan Paandey to Radhe Shyam, RRR, Jalsa; things to watch this March

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC: SCEB has to tell the fans that it tried - Mario Rivera on NEUFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB has to tell the fans that it tried - Rivera on NEUFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC: Have 1 year contract left with NEUFC - Khalid Jamil after SCEB draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Have 1 year contract left with NEUFC - Jamil after SCEB draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Match SCEB vs NEUFC Highlights (Game 104): SC East Bengal, NorthEast United play out 1-1 stalemate-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 104): SCEB, NEUFC play out 1-1 stalemate

    Video Icon
    Karnataka hijab row: Udupi college girl denied entry to give practical exams, says its 'very cruel' - ycb

    Karnataka hijab row: Udupi college girl denied entry to give practical exams, says its 'very cruel'

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: Coordinating with MEA to aid evacuation, says Karnataka Nodal Officer - ycb

    Meet the man tasked with ensuring Karnataka residents in Ukraine reach home

    Video Icon