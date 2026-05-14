IPL 2026 Match Today, PBKS Vs MI: Get Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians predicted winner, probable playing XI, head-to-head stats, pitch report, weather update, fantasy tips, and key player details for the 14th May IPL 2026 clash.

Punjab Kings will face Mumbai Indians in Match No. 58 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday, May 14.

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The contest begins at 7:30 PM IST, with live coverage on JioStar Network channels and streaming available on JioHotstar. Punjab Kings currently sit fourth on the points table with six wins from eleven matches.

However, their campaign has faltered with four consecutive defeats, leaving them desperate for a win to keep playoff hopes alive. A victory here is crucial to avoid relying on other results.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have endured a disappointing season. With only three wins from eleven matches, they were officially knocked out of playoff contention after a narrow last-ball loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The five-time champions now play only for pride, aiming to salvage some dignity in the final weeks.

Pitch Report At Dharamsala

The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium is renowned for its picturesque setting and batting-friendly conditions. The black-soil surface provides consistent bounce, allowing batters to play freely.

Fast bowlers can extract swing early, but once set, batters often dominate. The high-altitude conditions also help the ball travel faster, making six-hitting a key factor.

If Punjab Kings bat first: 210–215 runs If Mumbai Indians bat first: 200–210 runs

PBKS Vs MI Head-to-Head Record

Matches Played: 35

PBKS Wins: 18

MI Wins: 17

Tie/No Result: 0

First Fixture: April 25, 2008 (PBKS win)

Most Recent Fixture: April 16, 2026 (PBKS win)

PBKS Vs MI Probable Playing XIs

Punjab Kings (PBKS): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Barlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Player: Vijaykumar Vyshak

Mumbai Indians (MI): Ryan Rickelton (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, AM Ghazanfar, Jasprit Bumrah

Impact Player: Rohit Sharma

PBKS Vs MI Key Players To Watch

Shreyas Iyer (PBKS): The Punjab Kings captain has scored 392 runs in 11 matches this season. His ability to anchor innings and accelerate under pressure makes him vital in PBKS’ bid to end their losing streak.

AM Ghazanfar (MI): The young spinner has been one of MI’s standout performers, claiming 13 wickets in nine matches. His unpredictable spells and knack for breakthroughs have made him a key figure in their bowling attack.

PBKS Vs MI Predicted Winner

Punjab Kings, despite recent setbacks, remain better placed to secure victory. With Mumbai Indians already out of playoff contention, PBKS are expected to bounce back strongly at Dharamsala.

Prediction: Punjab Kings to win the match.