IPL 2026 Match Today, RCB Vs KKR: Get Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders predicted winner, probable playing XI, head-to-head stats, pitch report, weather update, fantasy tips, and key player details for the 13th May IPL 2026 clash.

The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur will host Match No. 57 of the Indian Premier League 2026 as Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday, May 13.

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The contest begins at 7:30 PM IST, with live coverage on Star Sports Network and streaming available on JioHotstar.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been in outstanding form this season, sitting at the top of the points table with seven wins from 11 matches.

In their previous encounter against Mumbai Indians, RCB secured a thrilling 2-wicket victory, chasing down 167 runs on the final ball. Krunal Pandya’s match-winning 73 and Jacob Bethell’s 27 proved crucial, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar starred with four wickets.

Kolkata Knight Riders also head into this clash with confidence after a dominant 8-wicket win over Delhi Capitals. Chasing 142, KKR finished the job in just 14.2 overs.

Finn Allen smashed a brilliant century off 47 balls, supported by Cameron Green’s 33. With the ball, Kartik Tyagi and Anukul Roy picked up two wickets each.

Pitch Report At Raipur

The surface at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium offers a balanced contest. Fast bowlers enjoy bounce and movement early, while spinners come into play as the pitch slows down.

Batting becomes easier once set, though the large boundaries demand precise shot placement. The average first innings score here is around 172.

RCB vs. KKR Head-to-Head Record

Matches Played: 36

KKR Wins: 20

RCB Wins: 15

No Result: 1

RCB vs. KKR Probable Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB): Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (capt), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam.

Bench: Phil Salt, Jordan Cox, Swapnil Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, K Chouhan, Vihaan Malhotra, Mangesh Yadav, S Deswal, A Singh, N Thushara, Suyash Sharma, Yash Dayal, JA Duffy, Vicky Ostwal.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Sunil Narine, Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Cameron Green, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Kartik Tyagi.

Bench: Tejasvi Dahiya, Tim Seifert, Manish Pandey, Rahul Tripathi, S Ranjan, D Kamra, Ramandeep Singh, Rachin Ravindra, Umran Malik, Prashant Solanki, Matheesha Pathirana, Blessing Muzarabani, SS Dubey, NA Saini.

RCB vs. KKR Key Players To Watch

Virat Kohli (RCB): Kohli has scored 310 runs at a strike rate of 159 in his last 10 games. His consistency and ability to anchor innings make him a vital player for RCB.

Finn Allen (KKR): Allen’s explosive century against Delhi showcased his destructive potential. His aggressive batting at the top order makes him a strong candidate for captaincy in fantasy teams. Predicted Winner

With RCB leading the table and KKR showing strong form, this clash promises fireworks. Historically, KKR have the upper hand in head-to-head battles, and their batting depth could prove decisive.

Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders to win the match.