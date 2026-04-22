Former CSK captain MS Dhoni had a heartwarming interaction with a young fan ahead of the IPL 2026 clash against the Mumbai Indians, a video of which went viral. While this gesture won hearts, speculation continues about his return to the field for the crucial MI clash after being sidelined with a calf strain.

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni had a heartwarming interaction with a young fan ahead of the team’s IPL 2026 clash against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, April 23.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The entire CSK squad, including Dhoni, arrived in Mumbai on April 19 for the much-anticipated clash of the season against the MI. The five-time IPL champions landed in the city following a 10-run defeat to the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Saturday, April 18. This was the fourth defeat in six outings for the CSK in the IPL 2026.

With two wins and four losses in the IPL 2026 so far, the Chennai Super Kings will be aiming to bounce back strongly against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians, as they look to regain momentum and revive their campaign in the crucial mid-season phase.

Also Read: IPL 2026: When will MS Dhoni return? Hussey provides a key update

Dhoni’s Interaction with Young Fan Goes Viral

As CSK prepares for the crucial, much-anticipated clash against MI, MS Dhoni had a brief interaction with a young fan following the team’s training session at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

In a viral video on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), a young fan can be seen approaching the legendary wicketkeeper-batter with a mini bat and a photo frame of Dhoni, seeking his attention after the training session. MS Dhoni first signed on the mini bat before taking a picture with a young fan, and then autographed the photo frame.

While returning both items, MS Dhoni told the young boy that the bat is for him and the photo frame is for his father, before posing for another quick picture that quickly went viral on social media.

Scroll to load tweet…

The former CSK captain is often known for his humility and calm presence off the field. Despite immense success as a captain as well as one of the most decorated leaders in world cricket, MS Dhoni remains grounded and approachable, continuing to win hearts with small, meaningful gestures like these that often go viral far beyond the IPL stage.

Even amid CSK’s crucial build-up for the MI clash, Dhoni once again showed why his fan connect remains unmatched.

Will Dhoni Return for the MI Clash?

MS Dhoni has been out of action since the beginning of the Chennai Super Kings’ campaign, missing the first matches due to calf strain, which he sustained ahead of the five-time IPL champions’ opening match against the Rajasthan Royals at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

It was speculated that Dhoni would return to action for the Sunrisers Hyderabad match as he had completed the expected two-week recovery and rehabilitation period, but the legendary wicketkeeper-batter did not feature in the playing XI. MS Dhoni’s absence on the field was felt as the Chennai Super Kings struggled to find momentum and fell short in key moments of the match.

Dhoni’s availability for the IPL 2026 clash against the Mumbai Indians continues to remain uncertain, but he was spotted keeping the wickets during the nets session at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, hinting at the possibility of a return to action.

MS Dhoni’s availability for the clash against the Mumbai Indians is likely to be confirmed at the time of the toss as the team management takes a final call based on his fitness and match readiness.

Also Read: Not Mhatre or Vaibhav! R Ashwin Picks THIS Player as ‘Step Ahead’ of Young Guns in IPL 2026