Following MI's dominant victory over GT in IPL 2026, pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj engaged in a hilarious post-match banter. The viral conversation revolved around a biryani request and Siraj's role as a DSP in the Telangana Police, with the article also detailing the match results and the bowlers' performances.

Mumbai Indians (MI) pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Mohammed Sirah engaged in a hilarious banter after the IPL 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, April 20.

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The Mumbai Indians ended their four-match losing streak with a dominant 99-run victory over the Gujarat Titans. After posting a total of 199/5, thanks to Tilak Varma’s unbeaten 45-ball 101, the visitors' bowling attack bundled the hosts for 100 in 15.5 overs. Washington Sundar (26), Shahrukh Khan (17), Shubman Gill (14), and Kagiso Rabada (12) registered double-digit scores, as other batters failed to make any significant impact.

Ashwani Kumar led the MI bowling attack with figures of 4/24 at an economy rate of 6.00 in his spell of four overs. Mitchell Starc (2/16) and AM Ghazanfar (2/17) picked two wickets each, while Jasprit Bumrah (1/15) and Jasprit Bumrah (1/18) also chipped in with crucial breakthroughs.

Also Read: IPL 2026: MI's new formula? Bumrah with new ball proves masterstroke

Bumrah-Siraj’s Banter Goes Viral

Following the match between GT and MI, players from both teams engaged in light-hearted post-match conversations, with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj sharing a funny exchange over ‘biryani’ as a brief on-field interaction between the two pacers was captured after the game.

In a video posted by the Mumbai Indians on its X handle (formerly Twitter), Bumrah was seen hilariously telling another GT pacer, Prasidh Krishna, that when he goes to Hyderabad and asks Siraj for biryani, Siraj replies funnily that there is no ‘DSP police car’ waiting for him to deliver it.

“I go to Hyderabad, I ask him to send biryani, then he sends me, 'There's not a police car waiting for me, which says DSP, '” Bumrah said.

Referring to his position as DSP in Telangana Police, Bumrah hilariously asked Siraj about his promotion as commissioner.

“Did you get a promotion or not? Did you become Commissioner or not?” the MI pacer asked.

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Apart from being a cricketer, Mohammed Siraj also serves as a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in the Telangana Police. The Indian pacer was appointed as the DSP in the Telangana Police in 2023 by the state government under its sports quota, in recognition of his achievements in cricket.

How Did Siraj and Bumrah Perform in IPL 2026?

Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah had a very contrasting start to their campaigns in the ongoing IPL season. Siraj took a wicket each against the Rajasthan Royals (1/48), Delhi Capitals (1/52), and Lucknow Super Giants (1/19) before picking up two wickets against the Kolkata Knight Riders (2/23).

In the match against the Mumbai Indians, Mohammed Siraj registered figures of 1/25 at an economy rate of 6.20 in his spell of four matches. Across five matches, the GT pacer has picked six wickets at an average of 30.33 and an economy rate of 8.27.

Jasprit Bumrah, on the other hand, had the worst start to the season as he went wicketless in the first five matches against the Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Punjab Kings, registering figures of 0/35, /21, 0/32, 0/35, and 0/41, respectively, highlighting his rare bowling struggles.

Eventually, Bumrah ended his five-match wicketless streak by taking a wicket of Sai Sudharsan on the first ball of the opening over and registered figures of 1/15 at an economy rate of 5.00 in his spell of three overs.

Also Read: IPL: Ashwin backs Bumrah to be at his best after ending wicketless run