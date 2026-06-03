Aurelien Tchouameni dismissed reports of a serious fallout with Real Madrid teammate Federico Valverde, stating media coverage of a training-ground incident was 'blown out of proportion' and that there are 'absolutely no problems' between them.

Real Madrid and France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has dismissed reports of a serious fallout with club teammate Federico Valverde, stating that media coverage of the training-ground incident was greatly exaggerated and insisting that there are "absolutely no problems" between the two players and that both remain focused on winning titles for the club. The French international clarified that reports suggesting a physical altercation between him and Valverde were inaccurate, adding that both players remain fully committed to helping Real Madrid return to winning ways after a disappointing campaign.

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Details of the Training Ground Incidents

The controversy stemmed from incidents involving the two midfielders near the end of Real Madrid's trophyless season. According to reports, the teammates were involved in two separate altercations during training sessions, with the second incident resulting in Valverde sustaining a forehead laceration that required medical attention. The injury occurred when his head struck an object during a heated argument. Following the incidents, Real Madrid reportedly took disciplinary action against both players, imposing fines of 500,000 Euros each. Both Tchouameni and Valverde also issued public apologies in the aftermath of the controversy.

Valverde Attributes Incident to 'Frustration'

Addressing the matter earlier, Valverde had attributed the incident to the pressures and fatigue accumulated during a demanding season. He also strongly rejected speculation that the disagreement had turned physical. "I had an incident with a teammate stemming from a play during training, a situation where the fatigue of competition and sheer frustration caused everything to get blown out of proportion. Today, we had another run-in. During the argument, I accidentally struck a table, sustaining a small cut on my forehead that required a routine visit to the hospital. My teammate [Tchouameni] did not hit me, nor did I hit him. Although I understand that for you it might be easier to believe that we beat the hell out of each other or that he intentionally injured me, that is not what happened," he had said.

Tchouameni Calls Reports 'Blown Out of Proportion'

Now, Tchouameni has also publicly addressed the controversy, criticising what he described as excessive media attention and rejecting claims that a serious dispute existed between the pair. He also dismissed the link-up to English giants Manchester United during the summer transfer window. Speaking during the French team's training camp, he said, as quoted by Goal.com, "Certain events have occurred, and you've all seen the coverage. But this situation has been blown out of proportion."

"At Real Madrid, everything provokes a massive reaction. Still, a lot of nonsense has appeared in the press. I have read that there was a fight and that I am supposed to have hit him. That is simply not true. I would not go into any further detail. The most important thing is that the club knows what happened. So many things happen in the dressing room that the media never find out about. Life goes on. Fede and I have one clear goal: to win titles with Real Madrid. There are absolutely no problems," he added.

Tchouameni's remarks appear aimed at putting an end to speculation surrounding his relationship with Valverde, with both players now focused on preparations for the upcoming season and helping Real Madrid compete for major honours once again. (ANI)