A CSK fangirl was involved in a verbal altercation with RCB supporters during an IPL 2026 match, with a video of the incident going viral. The clash occurred as RCB defeated CSK by 43 runs, highlighting the intense rivalry between the two fanbases. The article also details the match summary and the teams' upcoming fixtures.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fangirl was engaged in a verbal altercation with the supporters of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) during the IPL 2026 clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, April 5.

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The defending champions, RCB, recorded their second successive win of the season with a 43-run win over the CSK. After posting a solid total of 250/3, thanks to fifties by Tim David (70*) and Devdutt Padikkal (50), and skipper Rajat Patidar’s 43-run knock, the hosts bundled out the visitors for 207 in 19.4 overs, despite a 25-ball 50 by Sarfaraz Khan and Prashant Veer’s cameo innings of 43 off 29 balls.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar led the bowling attack with figures of 3/41 at an economy rate of 10.20 in four matches. Jacob Duffy (2/58), Krunal Pandya (2/36), and Abhinandan Sharma (2/30) picked two wickets each to ensure the CSK never really recovered from the chase, sealing a convincing win for RCB.

Also Read: IPL 2026: CSK stuck to a bad plan without intervention, says Ambati Rayudu

CSK and RCB Fans Battle Off the Field

As the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings were competing against each other on the field, tensions spilt over off the field, as fans of both sides were involved in showcasing their support through chants, banter, and a heated verbal exchange that quickly drew attention on social media.

One such incident took place during the match when a CSK fangirl was involved in a verbal exchange with a group of RCB supporters. In a video that went viral on social media, RCB fans were seen taunting her and her friends, seemingly over either a Chennai Super Kings wicket loss or the team’s defeat to the defending champions.

However, the CSK fangirl clapped back at the RCB supporters, engaging in a back-and-forth exchange before the police intervened and calmed the situation. The incident quickly went viral on social media.

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The Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have a large fanbase across the country, and clashes between supporters, both on social media and in stadiums, are not uncommon, especially during high-stakes matches like this IPL 2026 encounter. Both sides are known for passionate fans, nd such exchanges reflect the fierce IPL rivalry.

RCB and CSK have faced off 36 times, including the recent clash, in IPL history, with Chennai Super Kings leading the head-to-head 21–14 over Royal Challengers Bengaluru, highlighting the intense rivalry between the two sides.

When will RCB and CSK Play their Next Match?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru couldn’t have asked for a better start to their quest for the maiden IPL title defence with two successive wins over the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Chennai Super Kings, both at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The RCB are currently at the second spot on the points table with four points and have a net run rate (NRR) of +2.501 from two matches.

Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, have had a disastrous start to their quest for the sixth IPL triumph, as they lost three matches on the trot against the Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and are currently at the bottom of the points table with a NRR of -2.517.

With two back-to-back wins, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will return to action when they take on the Rajasthan Royals at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Friday, April 10.

While Chennai Super Kings will look to make a strong comeback and earn their first win of the season when they lock horns with Delhi Capitals at the Chepauk Stadium or MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. April 11.

Also Read: Varun Chakravarthy Injury Update: Will KKR Spinner Recover In Time For Eden Gardens Clash With LSG