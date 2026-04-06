Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Chennai Super Kings by 43 runs in IPL 2026, powered by fifties from Devdutt Padikkal and Tim David. Padikkal said he was “glad” to get out, allowing David to dominate the death overs, and credited his resurgence to renewed self-belief.

The defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, registered their second successive win of the IPL 2026 with a 43-run victory over the Chennai Super Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, April 5.

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After posting a solid total of 250/3, thanks to brilliant half-centuries by Tim David (70*) and Devdutt Padikkal (50), and skipper Rajat Patidar’s 43-run knock, the RCB bundled out the CSK for 207 in 19.4 overs, despite a fiery 25-ball 50 by Sarfaraz Khan and Prashant Veer’s cameo knock of 43 off 29 balls in the lower order, as hosts’ bowlers struck at regular regular intervals to seal a comfortable win over the CSK.

Devdutt Padikkal delivered his best again, carrying on the momentum from the RCB’s opening match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, wherein he scored 61 off 26 balls. However, the Karnataka batter made a surprising admission after his knock against the Chennai Super Kings.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Tim David's late surge was turning point, says CSK's Fleming

Padikkal ‘Glad’ Over his Dismissal After Fifty?

Devdutt Padikkal’s 29-ball 50 helped the Royal Challengers Bengaluru go past the 150-run mark in the 14th over, alongside a 58-run stand for the third wicket with skipper Rajat Patidar. However, the 25-year-old was happy to have been dismissed after completing his second consecutive fifty of the season.

Speaking to Star Sports after the RCB’s batting, Padikkal stated that he was ‘glad’ after his dismissal, as it allowed Tim David to unleash his carnage in the death overs.

“I think at the strategic timeout as well, we knew that we had to keep going, and it was an important phase from there on, and I’m probably glad that I got out because the way Tim went from there, it was incredible," Padikkal said.

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Walking in to bat at 151/3, Tim David took the Chennai Super Kings to the cleaners, as he played a blistering knock of 70 off 25 balls, including 8 sixes and 3 fours, at an impressive strike rate of 280. David survived a no-ball delivery by Anshul Kamboj before the Australian batter made the most of the lifeline, launching a brutal counterattack to punish the CSK bowlers and power RCB to a massive total.

Tim David formed a 99-run stand for the fourth wicket with Rajat Patidar, meaning he contributed nearly 71% of the partnership runs with the RCB skipper, underlining his dominance in the final overs.

Self-Belief is a Key to Success

Devdutt Padikkal, who had a moderate outing with RCB with 247 in 10 matches in the last IPL season, turned his game around with two consecutive half-centuries this season, highlighting a renewed sense of confidence and intent at the crease for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Padikkal credited his resurgence to improved self-belief, which has allowed him to play at a higher tempo and express himself more freely at the crease.

“It’s important that I believed in myself that I can really go out there and play at a very high tempo. Over the years, I’ve not been able to do that, and coming into the last year as well,” Devdutt Padikkal told Ravi Shastri.

“I wanted to make sure that I really believe in myself and make sure that I go out there and enjoy myself," he added.

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Devdutt Padikkal carried on his impressive form from his Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy exploits, where he scored 309 runs in six matches and 725 runs in nine matches, respectively, bringing that rich vein of domestic form into the ongoing season and emerging as one of RCB’s most in-form and impactful batters early in their title defence campaign.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Breaks Rivalry Norms, Applauds Sarfaraz Khan’s Fiery Innings Against RCB In IPL 2026 (WATCH)