The 2026 FIFA World Cup faces criticism over strict visa checks on teams from countries like Senegal and Uzbekistan, high travel costs, visa hurdles, and US immigration policies. FIFA’s silence and concerns over the tournament’s environmental impact have further fueled debate.

Are they criminals to be treated this way? That's the question the entire football world is asking. And they're asking it to the Donald Trump administration and Gianni Infantino's FIFA.

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Take the Senegal national team, for instance. The moment they landed in San Antonio for the FIFA World Cup, security officials met them right on the runway. They were made to sit on a chair and were searched from head to toe; even their shoes were inspected in detail.

The Uzbekistan team was welcomed to America with drug-sniffing dog squads and metal detectors. Players are being treated with suspicion just because of their skin colour or the country they represent. You have to wonder, would a European team ever face this kind of treatment?

The list of people facing this discrimination is getting longer by the day. It started with fans, then journalists, team officials, players, and now, it has even reached a referee. Infantino and FIFA, who are always talking about world peace and fighting racism, have been completely silent on the Trump administration's actions. Their response has been nothing but silence.

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From Principles to Silence: FIFA’s Abandoned Stand

Let's rewind to 2017. When Trump first came to power, he banned travel from six Muslim-majority countries. Back then, Infantino took a strong stand. He said that any country hosting a FIFA tournament must allow entry to qualified teams, their staff, and fans. If not, they wouldn't get to host the World Cup. It was a clear warning to Trump.

But fast forward to 2026, and things have changed. The Trump administration is making immigration policies even stricter, ruining the spirit of the World Cup. But for FIFA, Trump is now a 'saint' and a 'symbol of peace'. Reports say that due to America's tough rules, people from countries like Haiti, Iran, Senegal, and Ivory Coast are facing partial or complete travel bans.

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Omar Abdul Qadir Artan was set to make history as the first Somali referee at a World Cup. But he wasn't even allowed to set foot in America and was sent back. FIFA's official stand? They said they won't interfere in the host country's immigration policies, and that it's America's right to decide who enters.

So while Infantino calls this the 'greatest sporting spectacle ever', what's actually happening is completely inhumane. That tough warning from 2017 now looks like a total joke. The Iran team had 15 officials denied visas, forcing the team to move their training to Mexico. They are only allowed to enter the US the day before their match.

Why the 2026 World Cup is Leaving Fans Behind?

Iraqi player Aymen Hussein, who helped his country qualify for the World Cup after decades, was detained for seven hours at Chicago airport. The Iraqi team's photographer, Talal Sala, was held for 10 hours and then denied entry altogether. Even the South African team's flight from Johannesburg was delayed because of visa problems. If players are facing such issues, you can only imagine what it's like for the fans.

People who have travelled to the US are saying this World Cup is completely unaffordable. Ticket prices are the highest in history, and accommodation is all in the premium category. On top of that, the visa process is a nightmare. The fee is $185, which is about ₹18,000.

You also need an in-person interview and have to promise that you'll leave after the tournament. In May, America added another rule: visitors from countries like Algeria, Cape Verde, Ivory Coast, Senegal, and Tunisia must have a deposit of $15,000—that's nearly ₹15 lakh! It just seems completely unfair.

The Most Polluting Tournament Ever

And there's another major issue. Experts are warning that the US World Cup will be a climate disaster. FIFA had promised to cut carbon emissions by 50% by 2030 and reach net-zero by 2040. But this massive tournament, spread across three countries, will make those goals impossible. A

BBC report estimates it will generate 9 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent, almost double the average of the last four World Cups. So, beyond the glamour, there's a darker side to this World Cup that we need to remember.

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