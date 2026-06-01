India's 24-member Esports team is set for Asian Games 2026 qualifiers in Malaysia. Odisha Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj unveiled the official Team India Esports Jersey ahead of their campaign for League of Legends and Honor of Kings.

National Esports Championship 2026

India's 24-member Esports contingent is all set to begin its campaign towards the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, with the country's League of Legends and Honor of Kings teams scheduled to compete in the regional qualification events in Malaysia later this month. Ahead of the qualification campaign, Odisha Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj unveiled the official Team India Esports Jersey in the presence of senior government officials and representatives of the Esports Federation of India (ESFI), according to a press release.

The National Esports Championship (NESC) 2026, India's official qualification pathway for the Asian Games, featured competition across nine esports disciplines and ten medal events, including League of Legends, Honor of Kings, Pokemon Unite, Street Fighter 6, Tekken 8, The King of Fighters XV, Gran Turismo 7, Puyo Puyo Champions and eFootball (Mobile and Console). The championship culminated in LAN finals held across Pune, Kochi and New Delhi, bringing together some of the country's best esports athletes and teams in the race for national selection.

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The squad represents a blend of established competitors and emerging talent from across the country, reflecting the growing depth of India's esports ecosystem. Among the standout stories from NESC 2026 was 15-year-old Gran Turismo 7 champion Abdus Salaam Mohammed, one of the youngest athletes in the contingent, while Puyo Puyo Champions winner Paritosh earned his place through a remarkable lower-bracket run that culminated in a victory over Asian Games 2018 bronze medallist Tirth Mehta.

Speaking on the occasion, Lokesh Suji, Director, Esports Federation of India (ESFI) and Vice President, Asian Esports Federation (AESF), said, "Representing India across all ten medal events is a significant milestone for Indian esports, underlining the remarkable growth of the country's esports ecosystem and the depth of talent emerging across disciplines. We are extremely proud of our 23-member contingent, which brings together some of the country's finest esports athletes across team and individual disciplines. The unveiling of the Team India jersey makes the moment even more special as our athletes prepare to compete on the international stage. We are grateful to the Government of Odisha for its support and encouragement."

The championship also showcased the growing competitiveness of India's esports ecosystem, with IQOO Revenant XSpark and S8UL Esports going head-to-head for national honours. While S8UL clinched the League of Legends title, IQOO Revenant XSpark emerged as champions in both Honor of Kings and Pokemon Unite, overcoming strong competition from teams including S8UL and QML during the qualification campaign and will showcase a strong representation for India.

Sai Krishna Nalluri (RNTX_Vulcan), Captain, IQOO Revenant XSpark, said , "Earning the opportunity to represent India is a special feeling for all of us. We know the real challenge lies ahead in the qualifiers, and we're preparing hard to compete against the best teams in the region. Our goal is to secure our place at the Asian Games, perform at the highest level, and make our country proud."

Upcoming Qualifiers and Individual Champions

With Indian athletes already assured of representation in eight esports titles, attention now turns to Malaysia, where the country's League of Legends and Honor of Kings teams will compete in the regional qualifiers for the Asian Games 2026. The Honor of Kings contingent will be in action from June 12-14, followed by the League of Legends team from June 13-20, with both squads aiming to book their tickets to Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

The remaining Team India spots were claimed by some of the country's most accomplished esports athletes across individual disciplines. Danial Shakeel Patel, a gold medallist at the WAVES Esports Championship, emerged victorious in eFootball Mobile, while Chinmay Sahoo captured the eFootball Console crown. Street Fighter 6 champion Prateek Singh Bhaunt impressed with his versatility by competing across multiple disciplines before sealing qualification in SF6, while Gobind Singh Bedi (The King of Fighters XV) and Gurashish Singh (Tekken 8) rounded off the national champions set to represent India.

Gurashish Singh, Tekken 8 National Champion, said, "Representing India is a dream come true. I'm grateful to everyone who has supported me on this journey. My focus now is on preparing well, improving every day, and giving my best to make the country proud on one of Asia's biggest stages."

Prateek Singh Bhaunt (b_HAUNT), Street Fighter 6 National Champion, said, "I've competed in NESC multiple times, so it's incredibly rewarding to see all the hard work finally pay off. Representing India is a proud moment for me, and I'm excited for the challenge ahead. My focus now is on preparing well, performing at my best, and making the country proud on the international stage."

With India's best Asian Games esports finish being a fifth-place result in League of Legends at Hangzhou 2022, Team India will be looking to raise the bar further on the road to Aichi-Nagoya 2026. Building on this momentum, ESFI remains committed to empowering Indian athletes to compete and succeed at the highest levels of continental esports.

Team India Esports Squad - Asian Games 2026 Qualification Cycle

Team Events

League of Legends (Champions - S8UL Esports) : Akshaj Shenoy (Captain); Rahul Bisht; Sanindhya Malik; Aakash Shandilya; Ahmed Shahid Israr; Mihir Ranjan

Honor of Kings (Champions- IQOO Revenant XSpark): Ainul Abbas Haidery (Captain); Harsh Jagdish Lal; Aayush Sharma; Akshaj Behal; Aashish Chouhan

Pokemon Unite (Champions - IQOO Revenant XSpark): Sai Krishna Nalluri (Captain); Adnan Mohammed Badshah; Dipjyoti Laxman Nath; Rudra Narayan Nayak; Reuben Godfrey Fernandes

Individual Events

Street Fighter 6: Prateek Singh Bhaunt

The King of Fighters XV: Gobind Singh Bedi

Tekken 8: Gurashish Singh

Gran Turismo 7: Abdus Salaam Mohammed

Puyo Puyo Champions: Paritosh

eFootball (Mobile): Danial Shakeel Patel

eFootball (Console): Chinmay Sahoo. (ANI)