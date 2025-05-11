Following the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, the BCCI is exploring options to resume the suspended IPL 2025. Discussions with stakeholders and government consultation are underway to determine revised fixtures and schedules.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is currently looking at the possibility of resuming the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 after it was suspended for a week due to cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan.

The ongoing season of the IPL was halted for a week after Pakistan launched missiles into India, which was successfully thwarted by Indian defence forces. The match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala was called off in the middle of the former team’s innings amid air raid alerts in the neighbouring regions like Pathankot, Akhnoor, Jaisalmer, and Jammu. The BCCI confirmed suspension of the remaining matches for a week amid the tensions between India and Pakistan.

However, the BCCI is planning to resume the remainder of the IPL 2025 after India and Pakistan agreed to ceasefire on Saturday evening. Despite ceasefire violations by Pakistan, India has maintained strategic restraint and responded with measured counter-offensives.

Will IPL 2025 resume immediately?

Given the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, the BCCI is willing to resume the IPL 2025 sooner than waiting for a week. IPL chairman Arun Dhumal stated that the board is outlining revised fixtures and schedule while holding talks with stakeholders for the resumption of the matches of the IPL 2025. However, Dhumal said that resumption of the season will need direction from the government.

“Ceasefire has just been announced. We now explore the possibility of resuming and concluding the IPL. If it is possible to conduct it immediately.” Dhumal told PTI.

“We need to work out the venue dates and everything, and we would now be speaking to all the stakeholders, including team owners, broadcasters, and everyone involved and find a way as to how to move forward. Most importantly, we will have to consult with the government,” he added.

Earlier, it was reported that BCCI has shortlisted three venues - Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad to conduct remaining matches of the IPL 2025 once the board gets a nod from the Indian Government to resume the tournament after being suspended for a week.

BCCI to hold meeting today

Meanwhile, all stakeholders of the BCCI will meet on Sunday, May 11 (today) to discuss the plans to resume the remainder of the IPL 2025.

"The war has stopped. In the new situation, BCCI office bearers, officials and IPL governing council, will discuss the matter tomorrow (Sunday) and take a call," BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla told PTI.

Before the IPL 2025 was suspended for a week, 57 league stage matches were completed and the 58th match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was abandoned midway, while 16 matches remained to be played, including Qualifier 1, Eliminator, Qualifier 2, and Final. If the BCCI decides to conduct remaining matches in just three cities, it is unlikely that the Qualifier 2 and Finale would take place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.