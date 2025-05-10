The BCCI is planning to resume the suspended IPL 2025 in Southern cities, but faces challenges like overseas player availability and scheduling conflicts. The tournament was halted due to escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly begun its plans to resume the ongoing season of the IPL 2025. The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League has been put on halt for a week amid the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. The board has decided to put the nation above the IPL while prioritizing the safety of the players, support, and fans amid the ongoing tensions between two nations.

The BCCI decision to suspend the remaining matches of the IPL 2025 for a week a day after the clash between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala was abandoned after 10.1 overs due to security concerns. The couple of floodlights went off and players and spectators were quickly evacuated from the stadium amid the air raid alerts in the neighbouring regions like Pathankot, Jammu, and Jaisalmer.

The Indian cricket board arranged a special Vande Bharat train for Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals players and support staff, and broadcasting crew of the tournament to commute to Delhi as the flight operations were stopped due to heightened airspace restrictions and security measures in the wake of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan across the border.

BCCI plans for IPL 2025 resumption

As per the report by ESPN Cricinfo, the BCCI began its plans to resume the remaining matches of the IPL 2025. The board has shortlisted three venues in three Southern cities - Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad for the remainder of the season once the BCCI gets a nod from the Indian Government to resume the tournament after being suspended for a week.

Before the IPL 2025 was suspended for a week, 57 league stage matches were completed and the 58th match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was abandoned midway, while 16 matches remained to be played, including Qualifier 1, Eliminator, Qualifier 2, and Final. However, the date for the resumption of the season has not been confirmed as it is unclear whether the tournament will resume after a week or later in May. The BCCI acknowledged the predicament of resuming the season is difficult given the current account.

According to ESPN Cricinfo, the franchise officials were already informed about the uncertainty over the resumption of the season in May. However, the franchises indicated that the remaining matches of the IPL 2025 could be played later in the year instead of May.

Concerns over overseas players’ participation

One of the biggest challenges for the BCCI once the IPL 2025 resumes is to get the overseas players to return. The majority of the overseas players have reportedly returned home after the season was suspended for a week and thus, their availability for the remainder of the season is uncertain, given their international commitments.

Australia and South Africa will begin their preparations for the World Test Championship Final, which will take place on June 11. The England players will resume their national duties when they take on India in the five-match Test series, with the opening match scheduled to take place on June 20 at Headingley.

The franchises are confident about their overseas players participation if the tournament resumes in May, but they admitted that there would be no guarantees if the season window extends beyond May 25, when the final was scheduled to take place in Kolkata. If the reported venue changes for the remaining IPL 2025 matches materialize, the final is unlikely to be held at Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata.