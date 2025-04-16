LSG pacer Mayank Yadav has rejoined the squad after recovering from a back injury. He is expected to play in the upcoming match against Rajasthan Royals, boosting the team's lineup.

New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) right-arm speedster Mayank Yadav joined the Rishabh Pant-led side ahead of the team's eighth game of the ongoing 18th edition of the cash-rich league after recovering from his injury.



Mayank is likely to play LSG's next game against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Saturday in Jaipur, as per ESPNcricinfo report. His availability will be a massive boost for LSG, who started the competition without him.



The Lucknow Super Giants franchise took to their social media handle and shared a video where Mayank Yadav got a warm welcome from the hotel staff at the destination. He also gave autographs to the entire hotel staff.

Mayank, 22, was recovering from a back injury and had been out of action since October 2024, when he made his international debut and played three T20Is against Bangladesh at home. He missed the entire domestic season due to a back injury sustained in the series and recovered at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.



Just ten days back, LSG head coach Justin Langer had watched the videos of the bowler operating at "90 to 95 per cent" and said that the pacer would be joining the LSG camp soon.



Mayank had an injury-ridden 2024. After rising to fame with two 'Player of the Match' performances in his first three Indian Premier League (IPL) games, during which he troubled plenty of sports stars with his consistent 150 mph-plus pace, accurate and controlled line-and-length, he faced an abdominal issue that ruled him out of the tournament. After recovering from that injury at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), he picked up another injury there while bowling. In his debut IPL season, he had taken seven scalps in four games. (ANI)

