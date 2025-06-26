Caitlin Clark is sidelined again with a new injury. Here's what her coach revealed, the latest roster changes for the Fever, and what it means for her upcoming games.

Caitlin Clark will be sitting out the Indiana Fever's Thursday night matchup against the Los Angeles Sparks due to a left groin injury. The announcement came just one day before tip-off, with head coach Stephanie White confirming the news to reporters.

According to White, Clark informed the training staff of pain in her groin on Wednesday night, prompting the team to schedule an MRI. The team hasn’t disclosed the scan results, but White labeled the situation as “day-to-day,” pointing to Clark’s toughness and history of bouncing back quickly from setbacks.

“I think it’s very much a day-to-day thing how she responds to treatment,” White said. “C has shown that she is tough and she’s a quick healer, so we’ll see.”

The timing of this latest injury comes shortly after Clark’s return from a previous quad issue that kept her out of five games. Since coming back, she’s been battling through a rough shooting stretch, especially on the road. In Tuesday’s win against Seattle, she shot just 3-for-13 from the field.

On Wednesday, the Fever added point guard Aari McDonald to the roster. She had previously been with the team earlier in the season on an injury hardship contract. In a corresponding move, Indiana waived veteran DeWanna Bonner, who had missed five games due to “personal reasons.”

Fever General Manager Amber Cox addressed Bonner’s exit in a press conference. The former All-Star signed with Indiana in the offseason but never quite found her rhythm with the team.

“We were really excited when she decided to come here in the offseason,” Cox said. “As the season got going, she expressed that she didn’t feel like it was a good fit for her. We talked through that, and we just couldn’t get it to a place where it felt good for her.”

Cox also confirmed that the team had explored trade possibilities for Bonner earlier in the season but couldn’t finalize any deal. Ultimately, the front office believed it was in everyone’s best interest to part ways.

McDonald will now offer additional depth at point guard during Clark’s absence. Across her nine games this season, Clark is averaging 18.2 points, 8.9 assists, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.6 steals, a major contributor to the team’s even 7-7 record.

The Fever face the Sparks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Thursday night and then hit the road to take on Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings on Friday.