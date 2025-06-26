2025 NBA Draft: What the Top 5 Picks Mean for Their New Teams
The top five picks of the 2025 NBA Draft brought elite talent to Dallas, San Antonio, Philadelphia, Charlotte, and Utah. Here’s how each new star could shape the future.
Dallas lands a generational cornerstone in Cooper Flagg
At 6-foot-8 with elite defensive instincts and advanced scoring feel, Cooper Flagg’s arrival in Dallas provides more than just promise as it offers structure. Flagg presents no roster limitations. His ability to complement stars, elevate team play, and avoid injury concerns makes him an ideal foundational piece.
Dylan Harper adds lead guard potential to San Antonio’s rebuild
San Antonio gets a near-complete package in Dylan Harper. His strength lies in his ability to attack the rim, find teammates, and compete on defense. Even playing in a cramped Rutgers offense, Harper showed signs of being a future All-Star. While his pull-up game needs refining, his physical tools and basketball IQ suggest a steady, long-term contributor, possibly more.
Philadelphia bets on VJ Edgecombe’s two-way value
Edgecombe arrives as one of the safer picks in the draft. He brings intensity on defense and an off-ball skill set that makes him immediately useful. The Sixers will likely ease him into a defined role early, but the ceiling should his ball-handling and shot creation develop could be surprisingly high. At the very least, they’re getting an elite athlete with a team-first mindset and a disruptive defensive presence.
Knueppel’s well-rounded skillset adds versatility in Charlotte
Duke’s Kon Knueppel may carry the “shooter” label, but his all-around game is far more refined. He’s capable of dribbling, passing, and making quick reads, all valuable traits for a modern wing. While defensive mobility is a concern, his offensive flexibility should let him grow into a reliable starter. Charlotte adds a player who doesn’t force adjustments , he simply fits.
Ace Bailey offers upside, but questions remain for Utah
There’s no denying Ace Bailey’s ceiling, but the Jazz are taking a long-term view. Bailey’s athletic profile is intriguing, but without growth in flexibility, strength, and decision-making, his production may remain sporadic. Still, the potential as a wing creator and shooter makes him a swing worth taking. He might not be an instant contributor, but Utah appears ready to develop him with patience.