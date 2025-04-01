Virat Kohli to play for Sydney Sixers? BBL franchise's viral post leaves fans wondering

Read Full Article

Amid the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025, the Big Bash League franchise Sydney Sixers dropped a big news of Virat Kohli joining the team for the next two seasons of the tournament.

Virat Kohli is currently playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. Kohli is one of the popular cricketers in the world, given his remarkable consistency, aggressive batting style, and immense fan following across the globe. The batting legend’s popularity exceeds beyond India, having an immense fan base in Australia, where he has delivered many memorable performances Down Under.

Having played numerous matches in Australia, Virat Kohli has created a huge fan base despite being a long nemesis for Australia bowlers, especially in Test Cricket, where his performances have been vital to India's success in overseas tours. He is the first Asian captain to win a Test series in Australia in 2019. Additionally, Kohli played one of his finest knocks in his T20I career against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, where he played an unbeaten match-winning knock of 82 off 53 balls in the T20 World Cup 2022 clash.

Sydney Sixers’ viral post on Virat Kohli

The Big Bash League franchise Sydney Sixers dropped the biggest news of the year, announcing that Virat Kohli will play for the team in the next two seasons of the tournament.

Taking to their X handle, Sydney Sixers wrote, “King Kohli. Virat Kohli is officially a Sixer for the next TWO seasons!”

— Sydney Sixers (@SixersBBL) March 31, 2025

However, the Sydney Sixers later confirmed that it is an April Fool, given that it was posted on April 1st, making it an elaborate April Fool's joke. As per the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) rule, the Indian cricketers under the central contract are barred from participating in any overseas franchise T20 leagues apart from Indian Premier League.

The Indian cricketers are allowed to play overseas franchise T20 league once they retire from their career across all formats of the game. Indian cricketers who retired from international cricket and continued to play in IPL are not allowed to play in overseas franchise T20 leagues. Therefore, Virat Kohli and other Indian cricketers under BCCI central contract are not permitted to play in overseas leagues like Big Bash League unless they retire from international cricket.

Virat Kohli in IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli had a great start to his IPL 2025 campaign as he played a match-winning innings of 59 off 36 balls to help the team chase down the 175-run target set by the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the season opener at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata.

However, in the second match against Chennai Super Kings, the 36-year-old struggled to get on on a spin track. He was struggling to play against spin and pace as he scored a scratchy 31 off 30 balls before he was dismissed by Nood Ahmad. Kohli’s performance with the bat on a traditional spin surface at Chepauk raised concerns about his ability to accelerate against quality spin bowling.

In IPL 2025 so far, Virat Kohli has aggregated 90 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 90 in two matches. Kohli will look to come up with goods when Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Gujarat Titans at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 2.

