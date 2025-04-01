IPL 2025: MI batter Rohit Sharma gets loudest cheer on his first six of the season against KKR at Wankhede

Read Full Article

Out-of-form Mumbai Indians batter Rohit Sharma continues to remain the crowd favourite, especially at the Wankhede Stadium, where the five-time IPL champions played their home of the season against the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday, March 31.

Rohit Sharma received a huge reception from the Wankhede crowd when strolled to bat with his opening partner Ryan Rickelton in Mumbai Indians’ 117-run chase. The 37-year-old was playing his third IPL match of the season in front of his home crowd and the anticipation was palpable as fans eagerly awaited for Rohit Sharma’s trademark innings. Despite MI had to chase down only 117 runs after bundling KKR for 116, Rohit Sharma had a little stay at the crease.

The former Mumbai Indians skipper had hit a six, much to the delight of the fans at the Wankhede Stadium, before he was dismissed for just 13 runs by Andre Russell. Rohit Sharma walked back to the dug out in disappointment as he could not capitalize on the opportunity to anchor the chase and regain his form in front of his home crowd.

Rohit Sharma’s six receives 126 decibels cheer from Wankhede crowd

After a six-hitting drought in the first two outings for Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma finally cleared the ropes at long-off against Harshit Rana’s full outside off delivery in the second over of the hosts’ 117-run chase. The shot sent the Wankhede crowd into a frenzy, as they cheered loudly for their beloved star.

Rohit Sharma’s only six of the season received the loudest cheer from the crowd at the Wankhede Stadium. As per Star Sports, the veteran Mumbai Indians batter’s maximum received 126 decibels loud cheers from the crowd, making it one of the loudest moments of the season at the iconic venue.

Though Rohit Sharma delighted the fans with his first maximum of the season, his poor run of form remains the talking point in the ongoing IPL 2025. The veteran batter failed to get past the 20-run mark in his first three outings for Mumbai Indians. In the opening match against Chennai Super Kings, Rohit was dismissed for a four-ball duck, achieving an unwanted record for then joint-most ducks in the history of IPL. In the following match against Gujarat Titans. Rohit was removed for eight runs by Mohammed Siraj after a couple of fours in Mumbai Indians’ 197-run chase.

Mumbai Indians registered their first win of the season

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians registered their first win of the season with a comprehensive 8-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium.

With a target of 117, Mumbai Indians chased it down with 43 balls to spare. Ryan Rickelton led MI's run-chase with a brilliant innings of 62 off 41 balls. Suryakumar Yadav chipped in with an unbeaten quickfire knock of 27 off 9 balls and finished off the game with a six in the 13th over.

For Kolkata Knight Riders, Andre Russell led the bowling attack as he picked two wickets while conceding 35 runs at an economy rate of 12.40 in four overs. The rest of the bowlers, including Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, and Harshit Rana failed to pick a single wicket. In batting, Angkrish Raghuvanshi was the top-scorer with an innings of 26 off 16 balls. Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, and Manish Pandey scored 22, 17, and 19 respectively.

