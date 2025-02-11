IPL 2025: Nehal Wadhera eyes strong season with Punjab Kings, hopes for India call-up

With India giving young talents more opportunities in the T20I setup, Nehal Wadhera is optimistic about earning his maiden national call-up.

Young Indian batter Nehal Wadhera, who grabbed eyeballs with his quick and impactful innings during his two-year stint with Mumbai Indians (MI), is gearing up for an exciting Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season with Punjab Kings (PBKS), his home franchise and is eager to make a significant impact with his new team.

In an interview with ANI, Wadhera said that he is looking forward to play under a fresh environment, new leadership of Shreyas Iyer, and guidance from legendary coach Ricky Ponting, adding that he sees this as a crucial step toward his ultimate goal of representing India.

With India giving young talents more opportunities in the T20I setup, Wadhera is optimistic about earning his maiden national call-up. However, he believes consistent performances are key.

"Yeah, I have put in the effort for that. If I have a good season, you never know--I could end up playing for the country. I wouldn't be surprised if I get picked because I know I've put in the hard work and have been proving myself in the IPL [Indian Premier League] and the domestic circuit for the past few years," Wadhera told ANI.

Nehal Wadhera hopes for India call-up

The 24-year-old is preparing himself for all possible roles Punjab Kings might assign him, ensuring he is ready for a similar challenge at the international level.

"I'm aiming for the best for myself, and I'm preparing accordingly. If my IPL goes well, maybe, you never know, I could get a call for the Indian team. I'm well-prepared to bat at any order, whichever position the team wants me to play," he added.

Wadhera, a Punjab-born cricketer, has represented the state since his Under-14 days. Now, donning the PBKS jersey adds an emotional connection for him.

"I'm very excited--it's my home team, so there's a different connection. I've been playing for Punjab in the domestic circuit for a long time, but getting a chance to play for Punjab Kings is really special. The fans here are incredible, and when I got picked, the local people in Ludhiana and other parts of Punjab were really happy that I am back home," he shared.

Nehal Wadhera excited to work with Punjab Kings management

Apart from the fan support, Wadhera is also looking forward to working with the new team management.

"I'm excited to work with the Punjab Kings franchise and also with a new captain and a new coach," he said.

Punjab Kings will have a fresh leadership duo this season, with Shreyas Iyer captaining the side and Ricky Ponting taking over as head coach. Wadhera is eager to learn from both.

"I'm really excited to work with both of them. Shreyas Iyer is a fantastic white-ball player and a great batter. I've closely watched him bat, and I'm looking forward to getting a few tips from him and also batting alongside him during the IPL," he said.

Ponting, one of the game's greatest captains and a masterful player of fast bowling, is another mentor Wadhera is keen to learn from.

"Ricky Ponting is an absolute legend. He was a great player of really quick bowlers and they both have a really good record. Shreyas lifted the trophy for KKR [Kolkata Knight Riders] last year and as we all know, he has a really great record as a captain. So, also helping Mumbai to lift the title in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. So yeah, I'm really looking forward to working with them and also heard really good things about both of them. So, yeah, I'm really excited." he added.

Nehal Wadhera on opportunity to play alongside Maxwell and Stoinis

With Punjab Kings boasting power-hitters like Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis, Wadhera is eager to sharpen his finishing skills by learning from them. He is particularly keen on improving his range-hitting abilities.

"There's a lot to learn from them, especially their experience in batting during death overs. They have represented Australia for many years, played in World Cups, and handled high-pressure situations. Maxwell's knock against Afghanistan at Wankhede was unbelievable--single-handedly winning the match. Matches like these require immense experience and preparation," Wadhera explained.

"I'm looking forward to having some power-hitting sessions with them, learning how they think during games, how they prepare themselves, and understanding their mindset. I really admire how Australian cricketers approach the game, and I'd love to adopt the same in my playing style," he added.

Nehal Wadhera looks back at IPL journey with Mumbai Indians

Wadhera's IPL journey began with Mumbai Indians, where he impressed in his debut season. However, he feels he could have performed even better in his second year.

"For the past two years, I was part of the Mumbai Indians squad. My first season was decent, and I was happy with my performance. The second year was good too, but I feel I could have done even better. There were a lot of learnings from my time at MI," he reflected.

Now, he aims to carry those experiences into his new role at PBKS, particularly focusing on finishing games.

"The biggest takeaway from MI that I'll apply at Punjab Kings is finishing games for my team. That's what my role will be here as well, along with the other batters in the order. This is a new challenge for me, and I'm really looking forward to it," he concluded.

With a strong mindset, a hunger to improve, and a homecoming to Punjab Kings, Nehal Wadhera is set for an exciting IPL 2025. If he delivers a standout season, his dream of donning the Indian jersey may not be too far away.

