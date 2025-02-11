Champions Trophy 2025, IND vs PAK: When 'beginner’ Babar Azam lauded Virat Kohli as a 'great batsman'

Apart from the India and Pakistan clash, fans from both countries are excited to see Virat Kohli and Babar Azam going head-to-head once again at the Champions Trophy 2025.

The Champions Trophy 2025 clash between India and Pakistan has already generated immense excitement among the fans from two nations well before the encounter scheduled to take place at the Dubai International Stadium on February 23, Sunday.

The tickets for the much-anticipated clash between arch-rivals sold out within a few minutes after it went online on February 3. This highlights intense and fierce rivalry and the massive fan following that India and Pakistan attract, with supporters eager to witness the high-voltage clash live at the stadium.

Apart from the India and Pakistan clash, fans from both countries are excited to see Virat Kohli and Babar Azam going head-to-head once again at the Champions Trophy. The last time two batting stars faced off against each other was in the ODI World Cup 2023. Virat Kohli and Babar Azam have been considered among the greatest batters of this generation, often drawing comparisons for their consistency, technique, and most importantly, their ability to deliver in pressure situations.

Also read: Champions Trophy 2025: Will Jasprit Bumrah be fit in time? Team India pacer to begin rehabilitation at NCA

Despite fierce competition between India and Pakistan, Virat Kohli and Babar Azam have always maintained a mutual respect for each other. Back in 2017, Pakistan cricket star batter hailed Kohli as a ‘greatest batter’. On X (formerly Twitter), during #During the AskBabarAzam session, a fan asked how it would feel when someone calls him Virat Kohli of Pakistan.

Replying to fan’s question, Babar Azam considers himself a beginner while applauding Virat Kohli as a ‘great batsman).

“There is no comparison. @imVkohli is a great batsman and I am just a beginner. But I would like to be recalled as Babar Azam of Pakistan :)”

Babar Azam praising Virat Kohli tweet here

— Babar Azam (@babarazam258) August 6, 2017

Babar Azam and Virat Kohli have often displayed mutual respect and admiration for each other. When Kohli was going through a lean patch in his international career, Pakistan star batter backed the Indian batting stalwart to return to form. In 2022, when Virat Kohli was struggling for runs, Babar Azam tweeted, “This too shall pass. Stay strong. #ViratKohli"

Babar Azam backing Virat Kohli Tweet here

— Babar Azam (@babarazam258) July 14, 2022

Virat Kohli and Babar Azam going head to head again in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 has further added to anticipation surrounding the high-volatile clash in Dubai.

Virat Kohli and Babar Azam’s performance ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

India and Pakistan will lock horns against each other in the third match of Group A at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, February 23. Virat Kohli and Babar Azam’s form are closely monitored by fans from both countries ahead of the clash.

Virat Kohli has been enduring a poor run of form over the last one year. In the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the former India captain had a moderate Test series, aggregating just 190 runs, including a century, at an average of 23.75 in nine innings. On his return to Ranji Trophy after a gap of 12 years, Kohli was bowled out by lesser-known Himanshu Sangwan for 6 in Delhi’s first innings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Virat Kohli returned to international duties for the second ODI against England but he didn’t have an ideal outing as he was dismissed for just five runs. This further raised concerns about his form ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025. However, Team India management will be hoping to turn his game around for the marquee event.

Babar Azam, on the other hand, had a decent season last year as he scored just 1168 runs, including 5 fifties, at an average of 32.44 in six matches. In the ODIs, the right-handed scored 228 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 57 in six matches. The 30-year-old had an ideal season in T20Is, amassing 738 runs, including 4 fifties, at an average of 33.54 in 24 matches.

In the ongoing ODI Tri-Series, Pakistan star batter was dismissed for just 10 runs in the first match against New Zealand. Pakistan team management will be hoping Azam will return to form ahead of the Champions Trophy.

Also read: IND vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli makes ball boy's day with kind gesture; WATCH heartwarming moment here

Latest Videos