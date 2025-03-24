Suzuki unveils 2025 Gixxer 150 and 250 series with Fresh colours | Check features, price and more

Read Full Gallery

In Japan, Suzuki has launched the updated 2025 versions of the Gixxer 150, 250, and SF250. These bikes are made in India and exported to Japan. Fans can now access new color options, available in dual-tone and monotone themes. Let's take a closer look.

The 2025 Suzuki Gixxer 150 continues to be available at a starting price of 385,000 yen (Rs. 2.20 lakh). Dual-tone color options include Triton Blue Metallic/Pearl Glacier White and Oort Gray Metallic/Rush Green Metallic. Those who prefer a single-tone finish can go with the Glass Sparkle Black color variant. The engine and other hardware for the 2025 Suzuki Gixxer 150 remain the same as before. The bike has a 154 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled SOHC engine that produces 13 PS and 13 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. According to WMTC standards, this bike has a fuel efficiency of 50 kmpl. With a seat height of 795 mm and a lightweight profile of 139 kg, the Gixxer 150 is agile in urban environments. Riding on highways is also fun with this bike. The Gixxer 150 can carry 12 liters of fuel. It is offered with disc brakes on both ends. The 17-inch front and rear wheels are covered with 100/80 and 140/60 tubeless tires, respectively.

The 2025 Suzuki Gixxer 250 / Gixxer SF 250 share the same color options. Dual-tone color options include Triton Blue Metallic/Pearl Glacier White and Matte Bordeaux Red Metallic/Matte Black Metallic No. 2. The only monotone shade available is Matte Black Metallic No. 2. The equipment list is mostly the same for both the Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF250. Power is provided by a 249 cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled SOHC engine that produces 26 PS and 22 Nm. This bike has a 6-speed gearbox. The estimated fuel efficiency according to WMTC standards is 34.5 km/l. Although the seat height is the same for both bikes at 800 mm, the Gixxer SF250 weighs 4 kg more, weighing 158 kg. Most of this extra weight may have come from the SF250's fairing. Both bikes have the same ground clearance of 165 mm.

The Suzuki Gixxer 250 and SF250 are equipped with a 12-liter petrol tank. These bikes have 17-inch wheels covered with 110/70 front and 150/60 rear tubeless tires. There are disc brakes on both ends. The 2025 Suzuki Gixxer 250 and SF250 are available at starting prices of 481,800 yen (Rs. 2.76 lakh) and 514,800 yen (Rs. 2.95 lakh), respectively. These prices are the same as before.

As for the Indian market, Suzuki has already updated the Gixxer 150, Gixxer SF150, Gixxer 250, and Gixxer SF250 with new colors in January this year. The color options recently launched in Japan are the same. The Gixxer and Gixxer SF are available at starting prices of Rs. 1.38 lakh and Rs. 1.47 lakh, respectively. The Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF250 are available for Rs. 1.98 lakh and Rs. 2.07 lakh, respectively. In January, Suzuki also updated the color options for the V-Strom SX. This bike is available for Rs. 2.16 lakh. All these Suzuki bikes are now OBD-2B compliant.

