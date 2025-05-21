KKR slammed IPL's new 120-min extra time rule for rain-hit games, calling it inconsistent. CEO Venky Mysore said it could’ve saved their playoff hopes if applied earlier, questioning the timing and fairness of the decision.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have criticized the Indian Premier League's (IPL) decision to allow 120 minutes of extra time for rain-affected league matches, calling it "ad hoc" and poorly timed. They believe this new rule could have helped them stay in the race for the playoffs if it had been introduced earlier, as per ESPNcricinfo.

The IPL Governing Council recently updated the rules to allow an extra two hours for the final nine league games, hoping to ensure full 20-over matches despite expected monsoon rains. Previously, only one hour of extra time was allowed for league games and two hours for playoff matches.

KKR CEO's letter to the BCCI

In an email sent to all ten teams, IPL's COO Hemang Amin explained that the change was made due to the growing threat of rain. However, KKR CEO Venky Mysore responded, questioning why this rule wasn't implemented from the moment the tournament resumed.

"While these mid-season changes to the rules may be necessary under the circumstances, one would have expected more consistency in the way such changes are being applied," Mysore said in the email, as per ESPNcricinfo.

He pointed to KKR's match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on May 17, the first after the tournament's pause due to India-Pakistan tensions as an example. That game, held in Bengaluru, was washed out by rain, and no play was possible. The match was eventually called off at 10:26 pm, just before the original cut-off time of 10:56pm, and both teams had to settle for one point each.

Venky Mysore's argument on extra time

Mysore argued that with the new two-hour buffer, there might have been enough time to hold at least a five-over-per-side game, which could have kept KKR's playoff hopes alive. He noted that weather forecasts had already warned of rain on that day, so the need for flexibility was clear.

"When the IPL re-started, it was clear that the first game on May 17 KKR vs RCB was at high risk of being interrupted due to rain in [Bengaluru]. The forecast was there for all to see. Not only was the game washed out but the additional 120 mins, now being applied may have provided a chance of at least a 5 over a side game," Mysore said.

"The wash-out ended KKR's chances of making the playoffs. Such ad hoc decision and inconsistencies of applying them are not appropriate for a tournament of this standing. I am sure you also understand why we feel aggrieved," he added.

