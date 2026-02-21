Why Is Abhishek Sharma’s Sister Komal Being Trolled? ‘Duck Out’ Series Explained
Abhishek Sharma's sister, Komal Sharma, is being heavily trolled on social media, with many blaming her for the cricketer's poor performance in the T20 World Cup.
Abhishek Sharma’s Ducks, Sister Komal Trolled
People are trolling Abhishek Sharma's sister, Komal, blaming her for his bad form in the T20 World Cup. He got out for a duck in three games, and now fans are targeting her.
Abhishek Sharma’s Ducks, Sister Komal Trolled
Trolls on X are claiming that since his sister Komal attends all his games, it distracts him. They say her presence is the reason his performance is suffering.
Abhishek Sharma’s Ducks, Sister Komal Trolled
Trolls pointed out that other Team India players have sisters too, but they don't show up at every single game trying to grab the spotlight.
Abhishek Sharma’s Ducks, Sister Komal Trolled
Komal Sharma, a physiotherapist, is often seen in the stands during Abhishek's matches. BCCI rules don't forbid family from attending, and it's common for them to come.
Abhishek Sharma’s Ducks, Sister Komal Trolled
This isn't new; players' families often get blamed. When Virat Kohli was in a slump, his wife Anushka Sharma was heavily criticized for attending his matches.
Abhishek Sharma’s Ducks, Sister Komal Trolled
Virat Kohli once addressed this, saying family in the stadium offers mental support. He asked why critics don't also credit them when players perform well.
Abhishek Sharma’s Ducks, Sister Komal Trolled
Meanwhile, the Super-8 stage is starting, and India is worried about Abhishek's form. The world's No. 1 T20 batsman got out for zero against the USA, Pakistan, and Netherlands.
Abhishek Sharma’s Ducks, Sister Komal Trolled
This puts Abhishek among openers with the most T20I ducks in a year. Pakistan's Saim Ayub is first with six ducks, while Abhishek is second with five.
Stay on top of all the latest Sports News, including Cricket News, Football News, WWE News, and updates from Other Sports around the world. Get live scores, match highlights, player stats, and expert analysis of every major tournament. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to never miss a sporting moment and stay connected to the action anytime, anywhere.