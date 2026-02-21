India captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bat in the series-deciding third T20I against Australia in Adelaide. With the series tied 1-1, India brought in Shreyanka Patil while Australia included Grace Harris in their XIs.

India won the first T20I match in Sydney by 21 runs with the help of the DLS method, but lost the second match in Canberra by 19 runs. Now, the winner of this match will claim the series before the ODI series starts on Tuesday. Both teams made one change in the playing XI as India brought in Shreyanka Patil, replacing Kranti Gaud, and Grace Harris replaced Nicola Carey in the Australian playing XI.

What the Captains Said

After the toss, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said, "We'll bat first. Wicket looks very nice, hopefully we set a decent total on the board. We are batting first, let's enjoy this game. In batting, we should work on our partnerships, and that can really help us. The bowlers have been doing a really good job, and hopefully, today, they will also come up with a good positive mindset. We have one change: Kranti Goud isn't playing today. In place of her, Shreyanka Patil is playing."

Australian captain Sophie Molineux said, "We were looking to bowl. I loved how our bowlers operated. Carey's out for Grace Harris. (Captaincy) Loving it. It's been great, it's been so far."

Ellyse Perry's Milestone

Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry is playing her 350th international match for Australia. On her achievement, Molineux said, "It's hard to put into words. What she's done for this team and this game, it is hard to put into words."

Playing XI

Australia Women (Playing XI): Beth Mooney(w), Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Grace Harris, Kim Garth, Sophie Molineux(c), Darcie Brown.

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur. (ANI)