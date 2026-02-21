- Home
3 Reasons Randy Orton’s WWE Smackdown Loss Sets Up Bigger Wrestlemania 42 World Title Storyline
Randy Orton’s defeat on WWE SmackDown could be part of a larger WrestleMania 42 plan. Drew McIntyre’s interference, Jacob Fatu’s title pursuit, and Aleister Black’s push all point to a multiman championship storyline taking shape.
Drew McIntyre’s interference builds tension
Drew McIntyre, the Undisputed WWE Champion, played a direct role in costing Orton his match against Aleister Black. Despite not having a straight rivalry with Orton, McIntyre’s actions could be laying the groundwork for a multiman world title match at WrestleMania 42.
Jacob Fatu is already waiting for his promised title shot, while Orton and Cody Rhodes are set to compete in the Men’s Elimination Chamber. If the Chamber ends in a cliffhanger, it could lead to McIntyre defending against Orton, Fatu, and Rhodes in a blockbuster showdown.
Aleister Black’s push gains momentum
Aleister Black returned to WWE last year but has yet to capture a major championship. His victory over Orton on SmackDown could signal that Triple H’s creative team is preparing to elevate him.
Defeating a veteran like Orton strengthens Black’s credibility and positions him for a mid‑card championship feud, possibly against Carmelo Hayes. This win allows WWE to showcase Black as a serious contender while adding depth to the roster’s ongoing storylines.
McIntyre’s heel dominance showcased
McIntyre mocked Jacob Fatu and Cody Rhodes earlier in the show, even defying Nick Aldis’ authority. By attacking Orton in the main event, he reinforced his role as a dominant heel champion.
With Orton currently playing a babyface, McIntyre’s interference makes narrative sense. If Orton wins the Elimination Chamber, his clash with McIntyre at WrestleMania 42 would carry added intensity. The attack highlights McIntyre’s ruthless character and sets up a compelling dynamic for the title picture.
