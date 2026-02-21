Drew McIntyre, the Undisputed WWE Champion, played a direct role in costing Orton his match against Aleister Black. Despite not having a straight rivalry with Orton, McIntyre’s actions could be laying the groundwork for a multiman world title match at WrestleMania 42.

Jacob Fatu is already waiting for his promised title shot, while Orton and Cody Rhodes are set to compete in the Men’s Elimination Chamber. If the Chamber ends in a cliffhanger, it could lead to McIntyre defending against Orton, Fatu, and Rhodes in a blockbuster showdown.