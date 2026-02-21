South Africa’s top six features three left‑handed batters: Quinton de Kock, Ryan Rickelton and David Miller. Sundar, as an off‑spinner, naturally turns the ball away from them, creating wicket‑taking opportunities. De Kock and Rickelton are known for explosive starts, while Miller anchors the finish. Removing any of them early could dent South Africa’s chances.

According to cricmetric.com, Sundar has claimed 26 wickets in 50 T20I innings against left‑handers, maintaining an economy rate of 6.84. His dot‑ball percentage against left‑handers stands at an impressive 49.7, underlining his ability to restrict scoring.