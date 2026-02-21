3 Key Reasons India Should Back Washington Sundar in Super 8 Clash Against South Africa
Washington Sundar’s off‑spin, powerplay record and batting depth could give India a crucial edge in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match against South Africa. His skills match up well against left‑handers and conditions in Ahmedabad.
Match‑ups against left‑handers
South Africa’s top six features three left‑handed batters: Quinton de Kock, Ryan Rickelton and David Miller. Sundar, as an off‑spinner, naturally turns the ball away from them, creating wicket‑taking opportunities. De Kock and Rickelton are known for explosive starts, while Miller anchors the finish. Removing any of them early could dent South Africa’s chances.
According to cricmetric.com, Sundar has claimed 26 wickets in 50 T20I innings against left‑handers, maintaining an economy rate of 6.84. His dot‑ball percentage against left‑handers stands at an impressive 49.7, underlining his ability to restrict scoring.
Proven record in powerplay overs
Sundar’s effectiveness in the first six overs is another major asset. He has taken 21 wickets in 37 innings during the powerplay at an economy rate of 6.79, with a dot‑ball percentage of 52.2. By conceding only 41 fours and 18 sixes in 68 overs, he allows a boundary just once every 7.83 deliveries.
This ability to control the scoring rate at the start of an innings could be crucial against South Africa’s aggressive top order. His discipline with the new ball makes him a reliable option to apply pressure early.
Batting depth and local knowledge
Sundar also strengthens India’s batting line‑up. Comfortable at No. 8, he has shown the ability to accelerate when required. His strike rates of 159.09 at No. 6 and 151.28 at No. 8 highlight his finishing skills. Notable knocks include a 50 off 28 balls against New Zealand and an unbeaten 49 off 35 against Australia.
Playing for Gujarat Titans in the IPL, Sundar is familiar with the conditions in Ahmedabad. He can use the longer boundaries to his advantage, both with the ball and the bat, making him a dual‑threat option for India.
