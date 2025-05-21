Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals face off in a crucial IPL 2025 match with the final playoff spot at stake. Heavy rain is predicted, potentially leading to a washout and impacting both teams' chances of advancing.

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will battle for the fourth and final playoff spot when they take on each other in the IPL 2025 clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, May 21.

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will lock horns for the second time in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. In their first encounter, the Hardik Pandya-led side defeated Axar Patel’s team by 12 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on April 13. MI and DC are locked in a two-day battle for the coveted fourth playoff spot.

Earlier, the battle for the fourth spot was between Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, and Lucknow Super Giants, but now it has boiled down to just MI and DC after LSG were knocked out of the tournament following their loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Punjab Kings have sealed their playoff spots.

Rain threat looms over MI v DC clash

As Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals gear up for a crucial IPL 2025 clash, the threat of rain is looming in Mumbai. Mumbai, the City of Dreams, has been experiencing rainfall for the next couple of days and the clash between MI and DC is likely to be interrupted by downpour.

As per the Accuweather, Mumbai is expected to experience a slight cold weather with a temperature of 27 degree Celsius in the night, as the match will begin at 7:30 pm. The possibility of precipitation and thunderstorms will likely be at 90% and 68%, respectively, which means the match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals could face significant delays, disruption or even a possible washout, which might force both teams to share points.

This is not the first time that the IPL 2025 clash at Wankhede Stadium is facing the threat of rain. The Mumbai Indians’ match against Gujarat Titans was interrupted by rain during the GT’s run-chase. Due to this, the target and overs were revised to 147 and 19, respectively. Gujarat Titans needed 15 off 6 balls to win the match, which they pulled off on the final ball of the last over.

However, the second half of the ongoing IPL season witnessed several matches either getting washed out or interrupted due to rain.

DC owner Parth Jindal writes a letter to BCCI

Ahead of the clash against Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals owner Parth Jindal wrote a letter to the BCCI requesting for a change in the venue, given the possibility of a crucial clash getting washed out due to rain. Earlier, the BCCI changed the venue for the clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad to Lucknow due to adverse weather conditions in Bengaluru on May 23.

"The forecast in Mumbai is for heavy rains and there is a strong likelihood that the game will be washed out," Jindal wrote in a letter to the BCCI.

“Just as the game between RCB vs SRH has been moved out of Bengaluru in the quest for consistency and in the interest of the league it is my request that tomorrow's game also be moved to a different location as we have known for the better part of 6 days that the forecast for 21st in Mumbai is for heavy showers," he added.

Who will benefit from a washout scenario in a crucial clash?

Mumbai Indians are currently occupying the fourth spot on the points table with seven wins and five losses while accumulating 14 points in 12 outings. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, are currently at the fifth spot with six wins, five losses and one no result while accumulating 13 points in 12 matches.

If the clash between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals get washed out due to rain, both teams will be awarded a point each, which would take MI to 15 points and DC to 14. In that scenario, Mumbai Indians will consolidate their fourth spot, thereby almost booking their berth for the IPL 2025 playoffs, while Delhi Capitals will be on the verge of exit from the tournament.