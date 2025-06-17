Police have filed a case regarding the fire incident involving the Singaporean container ship Wan Hai 503 off the coast of Kerala.

Kochi: A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against the captain and crew members of Singapore ship Wan Hai 503, which caught fire off Kerala coast earlier this month. Fort Kochi Coastal Police have registered the case under BNS Section 282 for traveling at excessive speed at sea. The case also includes charges under BNS Section 286 for negligence in handling toxic substances, BNS Section 287 for negligent handling of flammable materials, and BNS Section 288 for endangering human life by using explosives.

The Coast Guard and Navy reported that the ship has been towed further out to sea, away from the Kerala coast, to a safe distance. Smoke is still occasionally emanating from the ship, which is currently 57 nautical miles away. However, there is no cause for concern. The search continues for the four missing crew members.

Body washes ashore

Meanwhile, a body suspected to be that of a Wan Hai crew member washed ashore at Arthunkal beach in Alappuzha. A DNA test will be conducted on the decomposed body. The container found yesterday at Valanjavazhi beach will be moved to Kollam Port. The Pollution Control Board has collected seawater samples from the locations where the ship's cargo was found for testing.

Four crew members are still missing. The body found on Arthunkal beach can only be identified through DNA testing. The shipping company has been requested to provide DNA information of the crew members. Further action will be taken upon receiving this information. Coastal police say there is a possibility that the body found on Arthunkal beach could be one of the Yemeni nationals who went missing after falling into the sea at Narakkal, Ernakulam.