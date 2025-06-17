Gyokeres to Zubimendi: 7 big transfers to watch out for this summer transfer window
The summer transfer window is heating up with Premier League and EFL clubs preparing to spend big. Several high-profile players like Victor Osimhen and Martin Zubimendi are linked with moves, while others like Alejandro Garnacho seeking new clubs.
The summer transfer window is open, and Premier League and EFL clubs are gearing up to splash millions on new talent. With 11 weeks to go until the deadline, several high-profile players are expected to make moves. Last year's total outlay was £1.96 billion, and this summer's spending is expected to surpass that figure.
Victor Osimhen eyeing EPL
Victor Osimhen, who rejected Al-Hilal's advances, is reportedly eyeing a Premier League move. Manchester United has been linked, but Napoli's £63.4m release clause and Osimhen's high wage demands may complicate the deal. Rio Ferdinand believes Osimhen is the man to solve United's scoring problems.
Zubimendi to Arsenal
Martin Zubimendi's move to Arsenal is imminent, with a £51m deal agreed in January. Real Sociedad wanted him to see out the season, but the transfer is expected to be finalized soon. Zubimendi has played 236 times for Sociedad and has 17 caps for Spain.
Alejandro Garnacho out of favour at Man Utd?
Alejandro Garnacho is expected to leave Manchester United after a public falling out with head coach Ruben Amorim. The winger prefers to stay in the Premier League, but a £70m price tag may deter potential buyers. Chelsea, Aston Villa, and Tottenham are all believed to be keeping tabs on him.
Manchester United targets
Manchester United has already expressed interest in several players, including Bryan Mbeumo, Viktor Gyokeres, and Hugo Ekitike. Mbeumo, valued at £30m, is a top target, but Tottenham is also in the running. The 25-year-old forward scored 20 goals and provided eight assists in the Premier League last season. Manchester United remains calm and confident in their pursuit, but Tottenham's interest has opened up a new possibility.
Victor Gyokeres prefers Arsenal?
Gyokeres, meanwhile, favors a move to Arsenal, but United remains in contention. The Swedish striker has scored an impressive 97 goals in 102 games for Sporting Lisbon since joining in 2023. Arsenal has held talks with Sporting, but an agreement has not been reached. Gyokeres has a £58m release clause, but Sporting is holding out for £85m.
Jack Grealish's search for new start
Jack Grealish is searching for a new club after falling out of favor at Manchester City. Napoli has been linked with a move, but City's £100m valuation may be a stumbling block. Grealish is still tied down to a contract that sees him earn £300,000 a week.