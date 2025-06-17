An Air India Paris-bound flight from Delhi was cancelled due to technical issues, while an IndiGo flight made an emergency landing in Nagpur following a bomb threat.

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): Paris-bound Air India flight 143 from Delhi was cancelled on Tuesday afternoon after pre-flight checks identified an issue, which was currently being addressed, an Air India spokesperson confirmed.



The AI143 has been cancelled because the flight is subject to restrictions on night operations at Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) airport.



"We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers and are making alternative arrangements to fly them to their destination at the earliest. We are providing hotel accommodation and also offering full refunds on cancellations or complimentary rescheduling if opted by the passengers," an Air India spokesperson said.



Consequently, flight AI142 from Paris to Delhi on June 17, 2025, also stands cancelled.

San Francisco–Mumbai Air India flight grounded in Kolkata

Meanwhile, an Air India flight from San Francisco to Mumbai, with a scheduled stop in Kolkata, was grounded on Tuesday after a technical issue was suspected during a routine post-landing inspection. All passengers were safely deplaned, and some have been accommodated in a hotel in Kolkata.

IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Nagpur over bomb threat

Earlier in the day, an IndiGo flight 6E 2706, which was travelling from Muscat to Delhi with a layover at Kochi, made an emergency landing at Nagpur airport on Tuesday after a bomb threat was received.



According to Lohit Matani, DCP Nagpur, all passengers have been safely deboarded, and an investigation is currently underway. Preliminary checks have not found anything suspicious so far, officials said.



Further investigation into the incident is underway. (ANI)

