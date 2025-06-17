Liv Morgan’s latest appearance on Raw took a sudden turn after an unexpected injury brought her match to a halt. Here’s what we know so far.

Liv Morgan’s match against Kairi Sane on Monday’s WWE Raw came to an abrupt end after a possible injury forced officials to call off the fight just minutes in. What started as a routine one-on-one contest shifted quickly when Morgan rolled out of the ring clutching her right arm following a takedown. The landing looked awkward, and she appeared to be in significant pain.

As the referee prevented Sane from following her outside, production kept cameras off Morgan while medical staff attended to her at ringside. Commentators replayed the moment and speculated that the injury could involve Morgan’s shoulder or elbow. The match was officially stopped during the first commercial break.

https://x.com/FadeAwayMedia/status/1934789100298555865

Sane was declared the winner by forfeit and celebrated briefly in the ring while Morgan was escorted to the back by officials. Michael Cole later addressed the situation on commentary, noting that early belief from medical staff pointed to a dislocated shoulder. However, no confirmed details have been released.

Morgan, who currently holds the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship alongside Raquel Rodriguez, had earlier been involved in an angle with Women’s World Champion IYO SKY. Her Raw appearance also followed a return moment last week that saw her confront Nikki Bella.

Liv Morgan Injury Update - When Will Liv Morgan Return?

With multiple storylines in motion, including those involving Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Roxanne Perez, the timing of the injury complicates ongoing WWE plans. Should the injury prove to be a severe dislocation, Morgan could face a recovery period stretching over 8–16 months.

But as with all such situations, the timeline depends on the actual diagnosis, something yet to be officially confirmed. The incident has been described as an unfortunate in-ring accident, and there’s reportedly no heat on any party involved.

At this point, Morgan’s return to in-ring action remains uncertain, and fans will have to wait for WWE’s next update to learn more about her condition.