Sai Sudharsan's unbeaten 108 led Gujarat Titans to a resounding victory over Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025. His exceptional performance earned him Player of the Match and showcased his improved batting and mental game.

Following his unbeaten ton against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Sunday, Gujarat Titans (GT) opener Sai Sudharsan spoke about his improvement in batting, saying that he has gotten better as he plays more games in this format.

Sudarshan slammed an unbeaten 108 runs from 61 balls at a whopping strike rate of 177.05, which was laced with 12 fours and sixes in his innings. The left-hand batter was awarded the Player of the Match for this exceptional performance.

Sudharsan on getting his first century of the season

Speaking on his knock in the post-match presentation, the 23-year-old said, "It feels great to make the team win. I missed out quite a few times at doing so this season, and in the break, I was thinking about it, and it paid off today. After six overs, the 7-10 overs they bowled really well, the momentum went down, we were cool and calm enough to take the game deep. We got a couple of big overs from 12-1,3, which helped. In previous games, I took chances and got out, but was aware enough to take the right matchups. I started to believe a bit more, to be honest, my mindset point of view belief has gotten better."

"I don't think much has changed as a batter, but mentally, I have improved. When I look at the spinners, maybe I can get better at striking them. After the 15th over, I have a lot of things to work on; I'm keeping a check on that. (about Gill) There's a lot of understanding between us. Running between the wickets is one thing which we talk about, and when I make a mistake, he points out and similarly from my side as well," the southpaw added.

How GT defeated DC?

Recapping the match, the GT skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to field.

After DC lost Faf Du Plessis early, a 90-run stand between KL Rahul and Abishek Porel (30 in 19 balls, with a four and three sixes) and cameos from skipper Axar Patel (25 in 16 balls, with two fours and a six) and Tristan Stubbs (21* in 10 balls, with two sixes) helped DC reach 199/3. KL had a solid 45-run stand for the third wicket and a 48-run stand for the fourth wicket with Axar and Stubbs, respectively.

Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, and Arshad Khan each got a wicket.

However, DC's bowling struggled against ultra-consistent Shubman Gill (93* in 53 balls, with three fours and seven sixes) and Sai Sudharsan (108* in just 61 balls, with 12 fours and four sixes). They put on a dominant 205 run partnership, helping GT win with an over left.

