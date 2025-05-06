Ahead of his side's match against Mumbai Indians (MI), Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan said that when one aiming for the Orange Cap in the Indian Premier League (IPL), their potential goes down as personal preferences become a priority over the team preferences.

MI at the third spot with seven wins and four losses with 14 points, and GT, at the fourth spot with seven wins, three losses and 14 points, will be locking horns with each other at Wankhede Stadium, in a match which will solidify chances of a top two finish for the winning side. A heavy victory could see either of these sides topple Royal Challengers Bengaluru, currently dominating the table with eight wins, three losses, and 16 points.

Sai sits at the second spot in the race for the Orange Cap for most runs, just two runs from surpassing RCB and the Indian icon Virat Kohli. He has made 504 runs at an average of 50.40 in 10 matches and innings, with a strike rate of over 154 and five fifties. His best score is 82.

Winning matches for GT more important than Orange Cap

Speaking on JioHotstar's 'Gen Bold' programme, Sai said about getting an Orange Cap or winning matches for his team with impactful knocks.

"Getting runs, being more impactful, and doing it at a very good strike rate--that's where the responsibility kicks in for the team. If you are consistent enough to make your team cross the line, that's the most important thing. And the Orange Cap is a by-product. If you think about the Orange Cap, I feel your potential goes down. You restrict yourself a bit more because personal preferences come in front of team preferences."

Sudharsan said that the franchise has showed faith in him since his first year in 2022, and this has given him a sense of belonging and hence, a responsibility to perform.

"That is the most important thing in any team. So that has helped me to express myself, whatever I want to do. There is no judgment here," he added.

Sai Sudharsan's record in IPL

Sudharsan has been extremely prolific since his IPL debut in 2022 with the team, scoring 1,538 runs in 35 matches and innings at an average of 48.06, strike rate of over 143, with a century and 11 fifties and best score of 103.

Sudharsan also admitted looking up to skipper Shubman Gill during his stint with GT, calling him a "competitive captain" who understands his players' needs.

"If I have difficulty in the nets or difficulty facing somebody, I will have a conversation with him on what he feels I can do better. I have grown a lot because of him and by watching him play. Mentally, he's a very competitive captain. And I feel he understands what the player needs. He is somebody who will give players who are facing difficulties a comfort zone, where they can come back stronger. We have shared a lot of memories on the field as well. Hopefully, we create lovely memories this season too," he added.

Sai Sudharsan recalls his 96-run knock vs CSK in IPL 2023 final

The left-hander spoke on his memorable 96-run knock against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2023 final at Ahmedabad, saying that he has never experienced a more dramatic game than that one. GT ended up as runners-up to CSK, who won their fifth title.

"I got retired out in the previous qualifier game, so there were a lot of mixed emotions, and those emotions and that experience taught me a lot. And that is why the 2023 IPL Final game also came out well. The way I approached this game was a bit different. There was a sense of freedom on one hand, and there was a sense of motivation or a rage--that I should make a big difference in this game for my team," he concluded.