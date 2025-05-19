Phenomenal batting performances by the openers Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill helped Gujarat Titans seal their berth for the IPL 2025 playoffs with a commanding 10-wicket win over Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday, May 18.

With a target of 199, Gujarat Titans chased it with an over to spare. Sudharsan and Gill launched a brutal assault on Delhi Capitals with their aggressive and calculated strokeplay, stitching together an unbeaten 205-run stand, the highest opening partnership of the season. Sudharsan continued his impressive run of form as he registered his maiden century of the season. The left-handed batter played a brilliant knock of 108 off 61 balls, including 12 fours and 4 sixes, at an impressive strike rate of 177.05.

Skipper Shubman Gill too contributed significantly to GT’s run-chase with a brilliant knock of 93 off 53 balls, including 7 sixes and 3 fours, at a strike rate of 175.47. Sudharsan and Gill not only ensured GT’s smooth entry into playoffs but also sent a strong message to the knockout rivals with their dominance at the top,

With a commanding win over Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans moved to the top of the points table with nine wins and three losses while accumulating 18 points. The Titans have now qualified for the playoffs for the third time in four seasons, having previously done so in 2022 and 2023, and winning their maiden title in the former edition.

RCB and PBKS join GT in playoffs berth

Gujarat Titans victory over Delhi Capitals automatically secured playoff berths for Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings. Both the teams were on the verge of making it to the playoffs. RCB had almost secured their playoff berth after their clash against Kolkata Knight Riders was washed out due to rain in Bengaluru. Had the match happened and Bengaluru won, Rajat Patidar-led would have become the first team to qualify for the knockout stage of the season.

Punjab Kings inched closer to booking their playoffs after defeating Rajasthan Royals by 10 wickets in Jaipur. RCB and PBKS qualifications to the playoffs were dependent on Gujarat Titans’ win over Delhi Capitals as it ensured they remain in the top four on the points table with enough points.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are currently at the second spot with 8 wins, 3 losses, and 1 no result while accumulating 17 points in 12 matches. Punjab Kings, on the other hand, occupy the third spot with the same record and points as RCB.

Battle for the fourth spot

As Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Punjab Kings qualified for the playoffs, the battle for the fourth and final spot has intensified with three teams - Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, and Lucknow Super Giants.

Mumbai Indians are currently occupying fourth spot with seven wins and five losses while accumulating 14 points in 12 matches. The five-time IPL champions need to win their last two league stage matches against Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in order to consolidate their top four on the points table and qualify for the playoffs.

After the defeat against Gujarat Titans, Delhi Capitals’ chances of qualifying for the knockout stage further dented as they are currently at fifth spot with six wins, five losses and one no result while accumulating 13 points in 12 matches. However, the Axar Patel-led side have two more matches against Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings to to revive their playoff hopes, winning both can take them to 17 points, potentially sealing their playoffs berth

Lucknow Super Giants are currently at seventh spot with five wins and six losses while accumulating 10 points. The Rishabh Pant-led side is in a situation where they have to win their remaining league stage matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Gujarat Titans, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.