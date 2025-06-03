While Shreyas Iyer enters the final on the back of a stellar innings, his record against Hazlewood in IPL is concerning.

Ahmedabad: Cricket fans eagerly await the IPL 2025 final between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad. The outcome rests heavily on two players: RCB's Josh Hazlewood and PBKS' captain Shreyas Iyer.

Iyer's recent heroics, smashing 87* against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2, propelled Punjab Kings to the final. His ability to perform under pressure makes him a key player.

RCB's spearhead, Josh Hazlewood, played a crucial role in their Qualifier 1 victory against Punjab, dismissing both Josh Inglis and Shreyas Iyer early. His disciplined bowling will be a major threat to PBKS.

While Iyer enters the final on the back of a stellar innings, his record against Hazlewood in IPL is concerning. Dismissed four times by Hazlewood, Iyer has managed only 11 runs off 22 balls against him. The match promises to be a thrilling contest between these two.

Iyer currently ranks sixth in the IPL 2025 run charts with 603 runs at an average of 54 and a strike rate of 175. Hazlewood, with 21 wickets in 11 matches, could claim the Purple Cap with a four-wicket haul in the final.