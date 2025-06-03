Jio offers free JioHostar subscriptions with select prepaid plans for the IPL 2025 final between RCB and PBKS. These plans range from short-term data boosters to long-term plans with varying data allowances and additional benefits.

The big finals of the IPL 2025 is here. At Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings will compete for the winner's trophy. Even while the final is usually a thrilling event, this year's is particularly noteworthy because neither of the finalist teams has yet to take home the IPL trophy. Some fans will follow the event live on television or the JioHostar, while many others will be in the stadium to see the final rivalry. Although many of you may already have a JioHostar subscription, Jio is giving it away for free with a few prepaid plans.

Rs 100 data pack

Users may get 5GB of fast data with this booster data bundle, which is good for 90 days. It should be emphasized, though, that it offers no phone or SMS benefits—just internet and a JioHostar mobile/TV subscription. Therefore, you may purchase this plan to receive additional data advantages and free access to JioHostar if you currently have a Jio prepaid plan.

Rs 349 plan

This short-term plan includes 2GB of data every day for 28 days, for a total of 56GB. The package offers free access to JioHostar, JioTV, and JioAICloud, as well as unlimited talk and 100 SMS each day. This plan is intended for those who want a Hotstar monthly plan.

Rs 859 plan

This is a mid-term strategy. For 84 days, this plan provides 2GB of high-speed data daily, for a total of 168GB. It comes with 100 SMS per day and unlimited phone calls. Additionally, JioTV, JioAICloud, and 90 days of JioHostar are free for users.

Rs 899 plan

This plan gives 2GB of data each day with an additional 20GB in one lump payment, for a total of 200GB over 90 days. It comes with free access to JioHostar, JioTV, and JioAICloud, as well as unlimited talk and 100 SM each day. Long-term customers may get a little extra data with this package.

Rs 949 plan

In addition to unlimited talk and 100 SMS per day, this plan offers 2GB of data each day for 84 days, for a total of 168GB. Subscriptions to JioCloud, JioTV, and JioHostar are included.

Rs 999 plan

This recharge provides you with unlimited talking and 100 SMS per day, as well as 2GB of data every day for 98 days, for a total of 196GB. JioHostar is available for 90 days, and JioTV and JioAICloud are also accessible.