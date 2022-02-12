IPL 2022 mega auction: Let's kill it, says super proud KKR's Shreyas Iyer (WATCH)

Former Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer, who has been in sublime form for Team India, joined Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping Rs 12.25 crore at the IPL 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru on Saturday. Iyer, who bagged the Man of the Match award in the 3rd ODI against West Indies, saw a massive bidding war between KKR, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Delhi Capitals (DC), Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants on Day 1 of the showpiece event's mega auction.

The news of Shreyas Iyer joining KKR sparked massive excitement among fans, with several taking to Twitter to welcome the new hero who is most likely to captain the Shah Rukh Khan-owned franchise. Read more

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer expressed pleasure over joining KKR and sent a message to fans of the franchise. Speaking to Star Sports, the batter said, "Super proud and honoured to be part of KKR family. I am looking forward to working with every team member, support staff and management. It's going to be an amazing season. Let's kill it."

Iyer was released by the Delhi Capitals (DC) franchise in the build-up to the mega auction for the 15th season of the cash-rich league. One of the finest batters in the T20 league, Iyer was replaced by Rishabh Pant as the franchise captain in his final season at Delhi Capitals. Iyer had guided the Delhi Capitals to the final of the IPL in the 2020 season of the cash-rich league.

Shreyas Iyer has amassed 2375 runs from 78 matches in domestic cricket's biggest extravaganza. Besides Iyer, DC also parted ways with Shikhar Dhawan and Ravichandran Ashwin in the lead-up to the mega auction for the 15th season. Dhawan was sold to Punjab Kings for Rs 8.25 crores, while Ashwin signed the veteran spinner for five crores on Day 1 of the mega auction.

