Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the MP Sports Festival in Almora, announcing new sports infrastructure including an artificial turf ground, a 50-bed hostel, and an upgraded badminton court to boost sports in the district.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday inaugurated the MP Sports Festival in Almora. On the occasion, he inaugurated football and badminton competitions and honoured international cricketer Ekta Bisht, along with sports coaches, for their contributions. The Chief Minister announced several initiatives to boost sports infrastructure and energy sustainability in Almora district, a release said. A multi-purpose artificial turf ground for hockey and football, equipped for both day and night use, will be developed at the GIC Ground. To enhance lighting facilities and encourage clean, green energy, 200 solar lights will be installed across the municipal corporation area. Additionally, a 50-bed hostel will be built at the Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Stadium, Almora, and the existing badminton court at the stadium will be upgraded to meet international standards.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Fostering a Nationwide Sports Culture

Addressing the gathering, Dhami said that the strength of India's youth is the country's greatest asset and can turn the vision of a strong, prosperous, and self-reliant nation into reality through hard work, talent, and determination. He noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, youth power is being recognised as a national force, with sustained efforts focused on building a developed and self-reliant India. Drawing inspiration from this vision, he said the MP Sports Festival, organised around the theme "Fit Youth for a Developed India," is not just a sporting event but a mass movement aimed at fostering a sports culture nationwide.

Uttarakhand's Broader Vision for Sports Development

The Uttarakhand CM said Prime Minister Modi has promoted sports through initiatives like Khelo India and the Fit India Movement, inspiring the state to strengthen its sports culture. He highlighted that hosting the 38th National Games helped Uttarakhand gain recognition, with athletes winning a record 103 medals. The state is now emerging as a leader in world-class sports infrastructure and hosting national and international sporting events. He said the government will soon roll out a Sports Legacy Plan, under which 23 sports academies will be set up across eight major cities in the state. He added that work is under progress on establishing Uttarakhand's first Sports University in Haldwani and a Women's Sports College in Lohaghat. A new sports policy has also been introduced to ensure the overall development of sports and encourage athletes, providing out-of-turn government jobs to medal winners at the national and international levels. Through initiatives such as the Chief Minister Sports Development Fund, Chief Minister Player Incentive Scheme, Chief Minister Emerging Player Scheme, and the Sports Kit Scheme, continuous support is being extended to promising young sportspersons in the state.

Boosting Almora's Overall Development

The Chief Minister further noted that several key projects are underway to boost tourism, employment, and connectivity for the overall development of Almora. Over the past four years, more than 250 km of roads have been constructed in Almora district under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. To promote tourism and improve connectivity, helicopter services have been introduced in Almora under the Udaan Scheme. Additionally, to strengthen the drinking water supply, a reservoir project on the Gagas River is underway. (ANI)