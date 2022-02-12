  • Facebook
    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Former CSK star Suresh Raina unsold; fans shocked

    Former Chennai Super Kings star Suresh Raina remained unsold on Day 1 of the IPL 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru on Saturday.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Feb 12, 2022, 1:50 PM IST
    In news that sent shockwaves among cricket fans, former Chennai Super Kings star Suresh Raina remained unsold on Day 1 of the IPL 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru on Saturday. His base price was Rs 2 crore. The exceptional all-rounder made it to the auction pool of the showpiece event for the first time after 2008. 

    Raina was picked by the Chennai-based franchise in the first-ever IPL auction, and since then, he has become one of the faces of the CSK. The news of the Indian cricketer being unsold has left cricket pundits and fans shell shocked.

    The last time Raina played for any other IPL franchise was in 2016 and 2017, when CSK got banned. The all-rounder represented and captained the Gujarat Lions for two seasons and came back to Chennai Super Kings in 2018 when he got retained by the franchise alongside MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja.

    Raina, one of the most successful batters in the history of the IPL, is on number four in the list of leading run-scorers in the league, behind Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, and Rohit Sharma. The star cricketer has played 205 IPL games and has scored 5528 runs in those games at an average of 32.52.

    Last Updated Feb 12, 2022, 2:39 PM IST
