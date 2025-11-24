GEMS Modern Academy achieved a historic double victory at the ILT20 Schools Cup 2025, winning both the Boys' and the inaugural Girls' Finals at the ICC Academy, highlighting a significant boost for grassroots and girls' cricket in the UAE.

Girls' Final: GEMS Modern Academy Defeats JSS Private School

GEMS Modern Academy swept both titles at the ILT20 Schools Cup 2025, emerging champions in the Boys' Final as well as the first-ever Girls' Final, held on Saturday at the ICC Academy as part of the ILT20 Junior Cricket Festival, marking a significant step forward for grassroots cricket in the UAE. This year, a total of 39 teams competed in the month-long tournament, including nine girls' teams.

In the Girls' Final, GEMS Modern Academy Girls defeated JSS Private School Girls by nine wickets. Batting first, JSS Private School Girls posted 123/6, led by captain, Rehanna Nair (36* off 45) and Amisha Anand (35 off 53). Ruvi Gattani shone with the ball with figures of 2/24. In response, a vital 73-run opening stand between Saloni Pandya (31 off 29) and Ishita Sainik Kumar (36*off 34) powered the chase. Skipper Gayetri Menon (25* off 19) also chipped in to ease the GEMS Modern Academy Girls to the target in 13.4 overs.

Boys' Final: GEMS Modern Academy Beats Delhi Private School Dubai

In the Boys' Final, GEMS Modern Academy beat Delhi Private School Dubai by seven wickets. DPS were bowled out for 123, despite a fighting knock from Ethan Jude Carneiro (60 off 63), Jaidev Gattani (2/16) and Aryan Thapar (2/21) leading the bowling effort for GEMS Modern Academy. Thapar (41 off 47) then anchored the reply at the top to cap off an all-round performance, while Yash Manghwani (33 off 22) also performed well. GEMS Modern Academy reached 124/3 in 17 overs, sealing a dominant finish and a memorable double at the ICC Academy.

'Future is Bright' for UAE Cricket

Speaking on the sidelines of the ILT20 Junior Cricket Festival, DP World ILT20 CEO David White highlighted the importance of the Schools Cup: "A big part of DP World ILT20 is not just the professional game, but it's also the community game, and what we are seeing here is just fantastic. The great thing about this year is we've got the girls playing as well; the number of girls playing cricket now has grown amazingly, from around a thousand people to over 6,000 people. The DP World ILT20 Schools Cup gives these young players an opportunity to play in very good facilities, good wickets, good outfields, and I think the future is very bright for cricket in the UAE, both the boys and girls."

ILT20 Junior Cricket Festival

The Finals for both boys and girls were staged on Saturday, 22 November 2025, as the DP World ILT20 Junior Cricket Festival got underway at the ICC Academy. The two-day celebration of youth cricket continues through Sunday with numerous food stalls, games, and activities for attendees of all ages. (ANI)