FC Barcelona's president, Joan Laporta, has caused friction with FIFA and UEFA through his stance on the European Super League, FIFA Club World Cup, and a proposed La Liga match in Miami.

According to SPORT, relations between FC Barcelona and football’s top governing bodies, FIFA and UEFA, are currently under strain. The club's president, Joan Laporta, has reportedly rubbed FIFA president Gianni Infantino and UEFA chief Aleksander Ceferin the wrong way with his recent statements and actions on multiple high-profile issues.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Controversy Over European Super League and Club World Cup

Tensions have risen particularly over Laporta's comments regarding the controversial European Super League-a proposed rival to the Champions League-and the FIFA Club World Cup. Both FIFA and UEFA view these remarks unfavorably, especially since Barcelona and fellow Spanish giants Real Madrid have not fully distanced themselves from the Super League concept, which remains strongly opposed by UEFA.

Additionally, Ceferin expressed displeasure about a plan involving La Liga, Villarreal, and Barcelona to relocate a 2025/26 league match from the Estadi de la Ceramica to Miami. While acknowledging their dissatisfaction, Ceferin admitted that legally, UEFA’s options are limited if the national and international federations approve the move.

Friction Regarding FIFA Club World Cup Wild Card

Further friction stems from Laporta’s remarks about the FIFA Club World Cup. Barcelona were not qualified for the tournament, yet Laporta publicly criticized the decision to grant a ‘wild card’ entry to Inter Miami-the club where Lionel Messi now plays-adding to FIFA’s discontent.

At present, FC Barcelona’s relationship with both FIFA and UEFA remains tense. Many believe that Laporta will need to carefully navigate these diplomatic challenges soon, ensuring smoother ties with global football authorities for the benefit of the club’s future.