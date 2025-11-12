Lionel Messi’s surprise Camp Nou return raised speculation. Barcelona president Joan Laporta addresses comeback talk and tribute.

Lionel Messi’s surprise visit to Barcelona and the Spotify Camp Nou recently sparked widespread attention, marking his first time back on the pitch since leaving the club in 2021. The Argentine star’s quiet return was celebrated by fans, though reports suggested the club had not been informed beforehand.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Barcelona president Joan Laporta confirmed in an interview that Messi’s arrival was unplanned. “I was glad to see Messi back at the Camp Nou, but no, we didn’t know he was coming. We love him. This is his home, and he knows it. I think he deserves the best farewell in history,” Laporta said.

Laporta also reflected on Lionel Messi’s departure, which came months after he was elected president. He defended the decision, explaining it was necessary at the time. “Despite how everything happened with Leo Messi’s departure, I have no regrets. Barça is above anyone else. It’s not what we all wanted, but it was not possible at that moment,” he stated.

Speculation Over Possible Short Loan Return

Asked if Lionel Messi could return on a short loan to close his story at Barcelona, Laporta dismissed the idea. “Out of respect for Messi, our players, and our members, it’s not the time to speculate with unrealistic scenarios,” he said.

The Barcelona president confirmed that a major tribute is being planned once renovations at Camp Nou are complete. “It’s only fair that Lionel receives the greatest tribute in the world. Once the works are finished, the capacity will reach 105,000 spectators, which is what we want. We are working on the tribute and on delivering the best football in the world, and as part of the tribute, we want to give Messi the appreciation he deserves,” Laporta explained.

Lionel Messi, now playing for Inter Miami, shared his own reflections after the visit. Posting pictures on social media, he wrote: “Last night I returned to a place I miss with my soul. I hope one day I can come back, and not just to say goodbye as a player, as I never got to.”