Jindal Panther defeated Carysil 8-6 in the Sunjay Kapur Memorial Cup. Naveen Jindal was the star performer, scoring five goals. Siddharth Sharma and Hurr Ali also scored for the winning side, while Kuldeep Singh netted four goals for Carysil.

Naveen Jindal's Stellar Performance

Jindal Panther delivered a composed and clinical performance and secured an 8-6 victory over Carysil in the Sunjay Kapur Memorial Cup match on Thursday. Maintaining control through crucial moments of the contest, Jindal Panther capitalised on their attacking opportunities to stay ahead and close out the match.

Leading from the front, Naveen Jindal delivered an impressive performance, striking five goals to anchor Jindal Panther's attack. His decisive finishing across the chukkers proved instrumental in building and maintaining the team's advantage through the game.

Jindal Panther began confidently, with Naveen Jindal opening the scoring and continuing his momentum with another goal in the second chukker. Siddharth Sharma supported the attack with two well-taken goals, helping the side maintain steady pressure on Carysil through the early exchanges.

Carysil's Resilient Response

Carysil responded with resilience, led by Kuldeep Singh, who produced a strong performance and netted four goals for his side. Contributions from Jaiveer Singh and Sanjula, who added one goal each, ensured that Carysil stayed within striking distance throughout the match.

However, Jindal Panther held their composure in the latter stages. A late goal from Hurr Ali, combined with Naveen Jindal's consistent scoring, allowed the team to retain their lead and eventually seal the 8-6 win.

Tournament Overview

The tournament features eight teams divided into two pools: Pool A: Mayfair, Team X, BLK, Fire Pool B: Jindal Panther, Carysil, V Polo, Riverside With a balanced mix of seasoned professionals and emerging talent, the Sunjay Kapur Memorial Cup is delivering fast-paced contests across the league phase, leading into the semi-finals and finals weekend. (ANI)