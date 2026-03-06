Ravi Shastri advised opener Abhishek Sharma to avoid going into a shell despite poor form, while praising Sanju Samson’s mental toughness after his match-winning knocks in India’s semifinal victory over England.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has offered crucial advice to struggling opener Abhishek Sharma following India’s semifinal win over England in the T20 World Cup 2026. Despite India advancing to the final with a seven-run victory, Sharma’s form remains a concern.

The left-hander managed only nine runs off seven balls before falling to Will Jacks, continuing a disappointing run in the tournament. After seven matches, he has yet to cross 100 runs, averaging 12.71 with a strike rate below 131.

Shastri’s Advice To Abhishek Sharma

Speaking about Sharma’s place in the XI, Shastri urged the team management to back him and advised the batter to trust his strengths.

“They’ve just got to stick with him now. Don’t make any changes as the side’s having a good run. Stick with that and just tell him to believe in your ability, believe in your strengths, and back your strengths, don’t go into a shell where you’re tentative or timid,” Shastri said.

He added that the opener must remain confident: “We back you, you back your strengths and go out there and play. The last game might be the best game for you.”

Sharma began the tournament with three consecutive ducks and has struggled since, with only one notable half-century against Zimbabwe in the Super Eights.

Praise For Sanju Samson

While Abhishek Sharma’s form has dipped, his opening partner Sanju Samson has emerged as a key performer. Shastri praised Samson for toughening up mentally and delivering back-to-back match-winning innings.

Samson struck an unbeaten 97 off 50 balls against the West Indies in the Super Eights and followed it up with a blistering 89 off 42 balls in the semifinal against England.

Shastri highlighted Samson’s improved consistency and shot selection: “He’s got every shot in the book, but lapses in concentration. I think he’s toughened up mentally, and there’s never anyone who’s doubted his skill or talent ever since he made the side.”

He further added: “What people have been disappointed is that the run of consistency that should have been there by now isn’t there, but he’s come of age now. He’s still just 31 years of age and a genuine match-winner. And when you see shots like today, there’s class, touch, power, and brute force.”

Samson, who was initially left out of the starting XI, has responded with consecutive Player of the Match performances upon his return, strengthening India’s top order ahead of the final.