The BCCI has announced the Indian T20I squad for the upcoming five-match series against Australia, with Suryakumar Yadav continuing as captain.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced the Indian T20I squad for the upcoming five-match series against Australia, set to begin on October 29. Suryakumar Yadav will continue to lead the side, with young opener Shubman Gill serving as vice-captain. The squad reflects a blend of experienced players and promising youngsters, keeping in line with India’s rotation policy ahead of next year’s T20 World Cup.

Hardik Pandya rested; Nitish Reddy gets call-up

All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who missed the Asia Cup 2025 final due to a quadricep injury, has been rested for the series. In his place, Andhra’s rising star Nitish Kumar Reddy has been drafted into the squad — his consistent performances in the IPL and domestic circuit earning him a well-deserved call-up.

Full tour schedule

India will begin their Australia tour with a three-match ODI series starting October 19 in Perth, followed by games in Adelaide (October 23) and Sydney (October 25). The focus will then shift to the five-match T20I series, running from October 29 to November 8 across multiple venues.

India’s T20I squad

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (VC), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar.